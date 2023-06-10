Man charged with threatening Congressman Banks, family
FORT WAYNE — Allen County prosecutors have charged a Fort Wayne man with intimidation and harassment of Congressman Jim Banks after he allegedly threatened the elected representative and his family.
Aaron L. Thompson, born in 1989, called Banks’ congressional office at least eight times — once on April 6 and seven times on April 11 — and left several threatening messages, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court.
Intimidation is a Level 6 felony in Indiana, carrying a possible sentence of between six months and 2 1/2 years in prison. Harassment is a Class B misdemeanor.
In an interview with the United States Capitol Police, Thompson admitted to being intoxicated and calling Banks because he disagreed with his political views. In his messages, Thompson said he owned a gun as allowed by the Constitution and told Banks to choose between himself or his daughters, according to the June 2 filing.
“Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad or you grow old without your daughters,” Thompson allegedly said. “… boom, boom you pick …”
To Banks specifically, Thompson said he hoped the representative died in a car crash or “(got) his brains blown out,” in an expletive-filled series of messages.
He was arrested June 2 after Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander filed charges. The Allen County Superior Court held an initial hearing Tuesday morning and issued five “no contact” orders in the case — presumably for each member of the Banks family. Thompson’s next court date is Aug. 2.
Banks has served as congressman for the 3rd District since 2017. He is currently seeking to win the Republican nomination for what will be an open seat in the U.S. Senate next year when Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., seeks the GOP nomination for Indiana governor.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaches regionANGOLA — There’s a bright golden haze in the meadow.
OK, maybe not golden and bright.
But there’s definitely been a haze that’s helped the sun glow orange and even leaning toward red in the mornings and evenings lately due to smoke that’s in the atmosphere from Canadian wildfires and a northern Michigan wildfire.
“Most of the effect we see is sunrise, sunset,” said Lonnie Fisher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.
Conditions increased Wednesday, leading to the air quality alert.
The amount of smoke in the atmosphere and that which has actually been choking some Eastern communities has to do with wind and jet stream activity, Fisher said.
“The wind was blowing from the north, so that certainly brought some smoke down our way. I think there were some other atmospheric issues too that caused the initial air quality alert last week,” said Tim Tyler, National Weather Service cooperative weather observer and an engineering professor at Trine University.
A smoky haze floated over a wide swath of the northern United States on Tuesday from Canada, where hundreds of wildfires were blazing, triggering air alerts from Minnesota to Massachusetts, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
Fisher said while northeast Indiana was not seeing — or smelling — the smoke like other regions, some parts of the country were.
In New York particularly the smoke was very thick, leading officials to issue alerts to residents to stay indoors.
Fisher said smoke was apparent and could be smelled in places in Minnesota and Wisconsin and also Michigan where there were wildfires reported also.
“It was really bad. We were lucky. We had just enough wind (to prevent the smoke from getting to the ground level),” Fisher said.
In this area, there has been enough wind and other factors that do not allow the smoke to reach ground level.
Cox is Auburn’s new fire chief
AUBURN — It was a structure fire that caught his attention in the early 1990s that led Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Doug Cox to pursue a career as a firefighter.
In 1991, Cox began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Washington Township Fire Department in Allen County. Thirty-two years later, he has been promoted to the position of chief of the Auburn Fire Department.
In front of family, friends and his fellow firefighters Cox took his oath of office June 1 at Station 2, officially taking over for retiring Chief Mike VanZile.
“I am pleased to be able to promote one of our own from within the department,” said Mayor Mike Ley. “With Doug’s background, experience and passion, the department is under great command.”
VanZile, who served as Auburn Fire Chief for the past 18 years, said Cox is going to be a great fire chief for the city’s department. VanZile was also a member of the Butler Fire Department for 10 years.
“Doug understands what it means to be a servant leader, he cares for our residents, his fellow firefighters, and the department,” VanZile said.
Cox became a full-time firefighter with the Auburn Fire Department in 1997 after leaving his career in business and accounting.
While serving as a full-time firefighter, Cox continued to seek out education and training — something that is stressed by the City of Auburn Fire Department.
With a regional training ground on site at Auburn Fire Department’s Station 2, the local department takes pride in its training. The regional training ground is used to train firefighters from around northeast Indiana.
“Our guys are very well trained,” he said. “I would put our guys up against anyone. They are very capable.”
Cox and his wife, Stacey, live in Auburn. He said she has been very supportive of his career over the years.
VanZile has taken a position as deputy director of DeKalb County Homeland Security, working closely with director Jason Meek.
New and confusing art in Angola
ANGOLA — Four new art sculptures were placed in downtown Angola recently and they are drawing attention.
So far, people seem to like the works, possibly with the exception of the “Welcome” piece that’s undoubtedly one of the largest ever to grace the downtown during the exhibit.
If comments on the city of Angola’s Facebook page are any indication, the “Welcome” piece is not so welcome, at least not in its current configuration.
“No one even knows what it’s supposed say!” commented Michelle Young.
“Why is Angola paying for these new weird sculpture things all over the place?? Couldn’t we spend our money on more useful (or attractive) things? I see this as a waste of taxpayer dollars!!” Young continued.
Full disclosure: The art is sponsored by private entities and doesn’t cost a dime in tax money.
“At first glance, I thought we were being friendly to our neighbors to the north,” posted Kristin Klopfenstein.
From the right angle, it looks like We (heart) MI.
The four pieces include “Welcome” by Greg Summers, sponsored by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital; “Daphne” by Greg Mendez, sponsored by Links Creative Alliance; “Almost Infinity” by Maureen Gray, sponsored by Univertical LLC and “Sunflower” by IMPACT Institute, sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
This has been a tradition since 2019 that is made possible by the Mayor’s Art Council and outside sponsors.
Many find the new sculptures to be eye-catching and a good addition to the downtown center.
Every year, the Mayor’s Arts Council commissions new pieces of art to be added downtown with the help of sponsorships from various funds across Angola. This year’s art came with a few mixed reviews and opinions.
Residents seem to like the artwork, as many of the sculptures are making visitors and residents alike stop to admire the craftsmanship and take photos of the sculptures.
The sculpture that was planned to garner the most attention is the big “Welcome” sign that has the monument in the background.
Overall, the artwork is attention grabbing, and mostly, puts on a good display. It is increasing foot traffic in the downtown area, which could possibly help the local businesses.
Kendallville Police increasing training levelsKENDALLVILLE — Every law enforcement officer in Indiana is required to undergo two hours of firearms training/qualification each year.
Consider the Kendallville Police Department a bunch of overachievers.
According to firearms instructor Detective Angie Handshoe, the department will be offering 16 hours this year — eight times the state minimum requirement.
“Why would anyone do the bare minimum?” Handshoe said. “We are striving to be the best we can be.”
“Training is paramount,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said.
On a warm, sunny afternoon, Handshoe was going through qualifications with Patrolman Clinton Custer. The course and shooting stances and distances Custer had to navigate are all set by the ILEA.
Custer shot at what the ILEA considers an “expert” level.
Even good shooters need to practice.
“It’s very important,” Custer said. “It makes you keep your skills sharp.”
Custer spent eight years in the infantry in the U.S. Army before joining the Kendallville department in September 2020.
Custer became more than proficient with a rifle, the weapon of choice for the infantry.
“The pistol is much harder than the rifle,” Custer said. “It’s a completely different ball game. Your grip is very important with a hand gun.”
Good training is more than just target practice, Waters said.
The department sets up numerous “stress” shoots, which requires officers to shoot under a simulation of real-world conditions, such as hitting the target while finding cover and with their heart rate pushed.
The most important aspect in range work?
“The biggest thing out here is safety,” Handshoe said. “Too many officers get complacent. Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded.”
She said she is fortunate in that she has a good group of men and women to work with.
“You have to take training seriously,” she said. “Our officers are really good at taking it seriously.”
Auburn to annex two property developments
AUBURN — With two new housing projects looming, Auburn’s boundaries will expand.
By 6-0 votes Tuesday, the Auburn Common Council voted to annex two sections into the municipal limits on the first readings of both ordinances.
The Fall Creek Development Corp. and the Young Men’s Christian Association of DeKalb County properties encompass 51.123 acres of land along the north side of C.R. 36-A west of Indiana Avenue.
The Fieldstone development will be located in this area, and will feature 26 duplex units and 15 town houses.
The Walter G. Fuller LLC and Myles M. and Jaclyn S. Hefty properties encompass 77.966 acres of land south of S.R. 8 and east of C.R. 19. In it, Watson Estates, with the extension of Lenora Lane to C.R. 19, will include 131 residential lots.
The council also adopted fiscal plans to support the annexation of both sections. The fiscal plans include details about each annexation area, the provision of capital improvements and non-capital services, and financing of those improvements and services.
City Planner Jim Cadoret said both the Fall Creek/YMCA and Fuller/Hefty groups volunteered to be annexed into Auburn.
