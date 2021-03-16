AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
A total of 24 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 3.4 per day. Tuesday marked the 19th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,946 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one between 11-20 years old; one between 21-30 years of age; one between ages 51-60; and none over the age of 60.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 673,528 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 12,466 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,188,106 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,185,150 on Monday. A total of 8,483,858 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 45 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of today, 1,297,213 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 852,183 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
