PREP BOYS GOLF
Churubusco, Eastside and East Noble at Leo Invite (Noble Hawk), 8 a.m.
DeKalb, Garrett, Central Noble, Fremont, Lakeland and Prairie Heights at Angola Invitational (Glendarin Hills), 12:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble Round Robin, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Coldwater (Mich.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
Adams Central at Angola, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Northrop, 10 a.m.
Hicksville (Ohio) at DeKalb (DH) 10 a.m.
West Noble at LaVille Queen of Diamonds Tournament, 10 a.m.
Westview at Bremen Tournament, 10 a.m.
Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 11 a.m.
Elkhart at Churubusco, 11 a.m.
Mississinewa at Angola, 2 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Lakeland at East Noble (DH), 10 a.m.
West Noble at Angola (DH), 10 a.m.
Northridge at Fremont, 10 a.m.
Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights (DH), 10 a.m.
Bluffton, Bishop Luers and Jimtown at Garrett Invite, 10 a.m.
DeKalb at Fairfield (DH), 10 a.m.
Woodlan at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
Westview at Culver Academies Invitational, 10 a.m.
Churubusco at Adams Central, noon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Regional
Winners’ bracket semifinal, North Central (Ill.) vs. Trine, noon
Elimination game, Penn State Behrend vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2:30 p.m.
Elimination game, North Central-Trine loser vs. PSB-Eau Claire winner, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Saint Francis’ Emma Kioski (100- and 200-meter dashes) and Audrey Zeigler (400 hurdles) at Saint Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance Invitational, noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.