PREP BOYS GOLF

Churubusco, Eastside and East Noble at Leo Invite (Noble Hawk), 8 a.m.

DeKalb, Garrett, Central Noble, Fremont, Lakeland and Prairie Heights at Angola Invitational (Glendarin Hills), 12:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble Round Robin, 9 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Coldwater (Mich.) Invitational, 9 a.m.

Adams Central at Angola, 10 a.m.

Fremont at Northrop, 10 a.m.

Hicksville (Ohio) at DeKalb (DH) 10 a.m.

West Noble at LaVille Queen of Diamonds Tournament, 10 a.m.

Westview at Bremen Tournament, 10 a.m.

Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 11 a.m.

Elkhart at Churubusco, 11 a.m.

Mississinewa at Angola, 2 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Lakeland at East Noble (DH), 10 a.m.

West Noble at Angola (DH), 10 a.m.

Northridge at Fremont, 10 a.m.

Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights (DH), 10 a.m.

Bluffton, Bishop Luers and Jimtown at Garrett Invite, 10 a.m.

DeKalb at Fairfield (DH), 10 a.m.

Woodlan at Central Noble, 10 a.m.

Westview at Culver Academies Invitational, 10 a.m.

Churubusco at Adams Central, noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Regional

Winners’ bracket semifinal, North Central (Ill.) vs. Trine, noon

Elimination game, Penn State Behrend vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2:30 p.m.

Elimination game, North Central-Trine loser vs. PSB-Eau Claire winner, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Saint Francis’ Emma Kioski (100- and 200-meter dashes) and Audrey Zeigler (400 hurdles) at Saint Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance Invitational, noon

