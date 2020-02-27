Hamilton parade

Hamilton Community Schools students and alumni show their support for their school as they walk along the parade route Saturday during the annual Fourth of July parade.

 Andy Barrand

Enrollment: 299

Website: hcs.k12.in.us

District: Franklin township in DeKalb County and Otsego and Richland townships in Steuben County

Superintendent: Anthony Cassel

Board Members: Mark Gould, Jeremy Hill, Jamy Merritt, Stacy Shull, Lee Stoy

Extracurriculars: Sports, music, clubs and activities

Hamilton Elementary (K-6)

Phone: 488-2101

Address: 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton

Principal: Kristyn Watkins

Hamilton Junior-Senior High (7-12)

Phone: 488-2161

Address: 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton

Principal: Anthony Cassel

