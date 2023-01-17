PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Churubusco at Canterbury, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Fremont, 6:30 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola and Fort Wayne South Side at Wayne, 6:30 p.m.
DeKalb and Eastside’s Brielle Carter at Northrop, 6:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Garrett at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Homestead at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Jimtown at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Albion at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
Men, Trine at Alma, 7:30 p.m.
