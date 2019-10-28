General Motors Co.’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant resumed its pickup production the weekend after members of the union representing its hourly workers ended a strike with the ratification of a new labor contract.
The plant employs about 4,500, including temporary workers, making Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. UAW Local 2209 represents everyone there with the exception of about 300 management positions.
Members of the local, who had been on strike with the rest of GM’s UAW workers since Sept. 16, went over details of the contract during Oct. 23 meetings at Ceruti’s Banquet & Event Center and completed their voting on the contract Oct. 25.
Production shop workers typically handling Monday’s third shift that starts Sunday night at the facility were to report Oct. 27 for it an hour earlier than normal, according to an Oct. 25 plant announcement.
“The Oshawa Body Shop and its support teams will resume production at their normal start time beginning with first shift, Monday, Oct. 28,” the announcement said.
“If certain employees are needed to work at an earlier start time, they will be contacted by their leadership. Employees who work on Saturday will be paid time and a half.”
Some of the pickup bodies built at Fort Wayne Assembly are shipped to an Oshawa facility for painting, some parts installation and final assembly.
The facility near the intersection of U.S. 24 and Interstate 69 in Roanoke has two body shops. It used the older one to make pickup bodies with a 2018 design for shipment to Oshawa, while ramping up production of redesigned pickups with the newer body shop.
The arrangement allowed GM to implement the redesign for 2019 models without losing any pickup production volume. GM invested more than $1.2 billion to prepare Fort Wayne Assembly to make the next-generation pickup.
The four-year labor agreement the union and company reached covers workers at 55 sites where hourly workers are represented by the UAW, providing them with a world-class wage, benefit and profit-sharing package, according to an Oct. 25 GM announcement.
“We delivered a contract that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations,” Mary Barra, GM’s chair and CEO, said in the announcement.
“GM is proud to provide good-paying jobs to tens of thousands of employees in America and to grow our substantial investment in the U.S.,” she said.
“As one team, we can move forward and stay focused on our priorities of safety and building high-quality cars, trucks and crossovers for our customers.”
Terms of the agreement would provide 3% base wage increases during its second and fourth years and 4% lump sum payments during its first and third years. It would eliminate a $12,000 cap on profit sharing payouts and provide ratification bonuses of $11,000 for seniority employees and $4,500 for temporary workers.
The contract would provide a path for part-time temporary workers to convert to regular status starting Jan. 1, 2021, and shorten the path to permanent status for full-time temporary workers starting Jan. 6.
The agreement grows the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations, the announcement said, with $7.7 billion of investment and the creation or retention of 9,000 jobs.
Among other things, GM said this would involve:
• The opportunity to bring an all-new electric pickup assigned to Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly – securing the future of the plant and creating the potential for future new products to be built in the city of Detroit
• More than $4 billion for additional vehicle programs and existing facility improvements across its U.S. plants.
• Additionally, GM is moving forward with opportunities for future investments and job growth in Mahoning Valley in Ohio.
These investments are outside the national agreement:
• An opportunity to bring battery cell production to the area, which would create 1,000 manufacturing jobs
• The sale of the GM Lordstown, Ohio, complex to Lordstown Motors Corp., a new company that plans to build electric pickups for commercial fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. plans to create 400 manufacturing jobs initially.
A website updating the company’s plans to resume production said voluntary overtime opportunities would be available during the weekend of Oct. 26 and 27 at Fort Wayne Assembly and related information would be shared locally.
National media reported the company was looking for workers to volunteer for overtime shifts that could start the pickup plants ahead of their regularly scheduled starts because the trucks are GM’s most profitable products.
