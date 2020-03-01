Former Rep. Dick Dodge remembered in funeral
ANGOLA — If there was one thing speakers agreed on during the funeral service for former Rep. Dick Dodge, it was that he accomplished much in his life, he cared for people, was strong in his faith and loved his family.
And he could tell a “salty” joke every now and then.
Dodge’s funeral was held Friday morning at Pleasant View Church of Christ. Burial followed at Hill Side Cemetery, Pleasant Lake.
One theme that was mentioned by two of the speakers was how Dodge enjoyed participating in parades throughout the summer.
Gatman tapped to lead Noble County EDC
ALBION — For its second-ever director since its inception, the Noble County Economic Development Corp. is tapping one of its board members to take the lead.
The organization announced Wednesday that it has selected Gary Gatman as the next executive director.
Gatman has been a resident of Noble County for about eight years and has been part of the economic development board for about the last 2 1/2. But he’s been involved in workforce and economic development for more than two decades, with previous experience as part of the regional Northeast Indiana Works organization.
Prosecutors revive old rape case
ALBION — Prosecutors have filed rape charges against a Kendallville man for an incident that was first investigated in 2015.
After originally being shelved, a fresh set of eyes from the new prosecutor’s administration decided to file it before a statute of limitations expired.
Danny Ray Hudnall, 49, is charged with a single Level 3 felony count of rape. He had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.
The case stems from an alleged incident in an apartment above the former Paul’s Pub, 213 S. Main St., Kendallville.
Howe homestead given to Indiana Landmarks
HOWE — The historic John B. Howe homestead in Howe just got a new lease on life.
The home, built in the 1840s by the town’s namesake for his then new bride, Frances Marie Glidden Howe, is one of Howe’s oldest homes, and perhaps its most historic. The home is located at 705 Sixth St. in Howe and is where its namesake was living when he helped write the Indiana Constitution in 1851.
The home is now the property of Indiana Landmarks, an Indianapolis-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving Indiana’s architectural heritage. Members of the Howe Military Academy’s Board of Trustees, the former owners of the house, signed over the deed to the property to Landmarks recently.
Ligonier Jewish temple sells to Indy couple
LIGONIER — After nearly a year and a half on the market, Ligonier’s Jewish temple has sold.
Indiana Landmarks, the temporary owner of the Ahavas Shalom Reform Temple on Main Street, finalized the sale Feb. 24.
The buyers are Greg and Stacey Merrell from Indianapolis. The couple, who intend to use the temple as their own home, paid “less than $10,000” for the property, Indiana Landmarks Director Todd Zeiger said.
Holcomb to address Trine commencement
ANGOLA — Gov. Eric Holcomb, 51st governor of the state of Indiana, will deliver the address at Trine University’s 135th Commencement on May 2.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine’s main campus, and is free and open to the public.
Commencement will mark Holcomb’s second visit to Trine’s main campus as governor. In 2018, he received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the university during the Touchstone and Homecoming Celebration Dinner, and presented Brooks the Sagamore of the Wabash at the same event.
Eastside teen recognized for saving man’s life
HAMILTON — Fast action can mean the difference between life and death.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Eastside High School sophomore Whittney Pfefferkorn, 16, Hamilton, woke up to her dogs barking when she thought she heard someone yelling.
The daughter of Nathan and Alecia Pfefferkorn, Whittney learned her neighbor, Tom Stackhouse, had fallen through the ice in his pond. Pfefferkorn, 16, called her father, who called 9-1-1.
Butler unveils new downtown logo
BUTLER — Every group, organization and event needs a logo to let the public know what it’s about. It’s all about branding.
Recently, the newly-formed Butler Main Street Association reached out to the public to help establish its brand. The group unveiled its selection during a community meeting Feb. 18 in the Thompson Block second-floor meeting room at Butler City Hall.
The logo, created by 2013 Eastside graduate Rebecca Strong, prominently depicts the Thompson Block, the former Mutzfeld Hardware store and former Johnson Furniture store as well as old-time street lights.
DeKalb jailer prevents inmate’s suicide
AUBURN — A confinement officer received an award Monday for saving the life of an inmate at the DeKalb County Jail.
Julio Albor, 20, of LaGrange was presented with a Lifesaving Award during a ceremony in the rotunda of the DeKalb County Courthouse at Auburn. Sheriff David Cserep II gave Alber a medal and framed certificate.
At 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 2, Albor discovered an inmate trying to hang himself with a blanket wrapped around his neck, Cserep said.
Albor called for a backup officer and spoke calmly with the inmate until help arrived. He then administered aid to the inmate and checked his vital signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.