Chainsaw makes special pieces of art
ANGOLA — Most people use a chainsaw to create firewood for another frigid Midwest winter.
Angola native and longtime rural Fremont resident Scott Lepley uses his to create works of art.
Lepley has long used his chainsaw to carve a variety of objects out of wood. He gives demonstrations of his craft at the Steuben County Fair, as well as several other events in the area. Here in Angola, his creations are auctioned off to raise money for the fair.
Lepley was back at work at the 2023 fair this week, giving demonstrations on Sunday and Monday nights. Near his work station at the Lions Building Monday night, a rabbit and a bright-red cardinal were finished and waiting for their new owners.
On this warm summer evening, Lepley was hard at work on his latest project, a rather tall bear as curious fairgoers occasionally stopped by to watch and ask questions.
Lepley has been giving these demonstrations at the Steuben County Fair since at least 2008. He said he enjoys both the work and the interaction with the public it entails.
“People will come out, sit at the picnic tables, watch for a bit and then move on,” Lepley said during a short break.
And if they want to chat a bit, that’s fine too, Lepley added.
Lepley has done a variety of work over the years, including camping ministry, construction and highway work.
Mini 4-H-ers represent next generation
ANGOLA — The fair’s largest animals and 4-H’s smallest members came together for Sunday’s beef show.
The Steuben County 4-H Fair welcomed a handful of mini 4-H’ers to Rensch Hall to show off their skills. Although there were no placings, each walked away with a ribbon and a taste of the 4-H experience.
Students in kindergarten through second grade are eligible to participate in the younger version of the 4-H program. All livestock and exhibit hall projects are available for the newer members. Without a limit to the number of projects mini 4-H’ers can complete, their opportunities are limitless.
Cows, weighting in at an average of well over 1,000 pounds, are the biggest of the livestock animals when fully grown. Horses are the only other comparison around the fairgrounds.
Maneuvering an animal of that mass and height can be intimidating, but for 6-year-old mini 4-H’er Oakley Holden, it’s all about heart.
“It just feels like I’m training them with my own heart,” said Oakley. “(My favorite part is) taking care of them and having fun.”
Holden’s mother, Jennifer, laughingly added that he enjoys petting the animals and sometimes even lays with the livestock. Despite some scary encounters Oakley has had with his beef feeder, he still showed his four-legged friend.
While practicing for the exhibition, the cow had stepped on the mini 4-H’er’s toe and had pushed him into the side of a wall, but Oakley didn’t let that stop him.
For veteran 4-H’ers, cows in the dairy and beef shows can sometimes get away from their showman. For a mini 4-H’er, the task of handling such a large animal can seem impossible.
“It’s like training a ferris wheel,” Oakley said.
Other animals are much more manageable to the program’s youngest members. The livestock project options include cows, goats, horses, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine.
Janes is Ligonier’s Citizen of the Year
LIGONIER — A long-time restaurant owner, a financial planner and a future teacher were honored with awards from the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce.
Tom Janes, owner of the Charger House restaurant, was named Citizen of the Year for his involvement in the Ligonier community. He serves on the city’s Board of Works, Noble County Council and Noble County Economic Development Corporation. He formerly served on the West Noble school board, city park department and merit board, and Noble County Council on Aging.
“What a shock,” he said, as he accepted his award from Joan Cripe of the Chamber. “I love this town.”
The awards were kept under wraps until the meeting. Janes was lured to the Chamber meeting in a conspiracy among Cripe, Ligonier Mayor Earle Franklin and public safety director Bryan Shearer. Franklin told Janes to come to the meeting to update the Chamber on what the Board of Works was doing.
David Sands of Edward Jones was named Business of the Year.
Sands was lauded for his sound financial advice to his clients and his mentoring of many financial advisors beginning their careers. He’s been an active Chamber member and a past board member. He also supports FFA Livestock Judging and Noble County 4-H.
Isabella Bartlett, a recent graduate of West Noble, was named Youth of the Year. She heads for Ball State University in the fall to fulfill her dream to major in elementary education and become a kindergarten teacher.
Bartlett got a head start on her career by helping the West Noble Primary staff for the past two years. She was nominated for the award by her mentor, Suzie Bodhe, and WNP principal Brian Shepherd.
DeKalb school board votes to begin bond process for $12.755M project
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday unanimously voted to begin the process of moving forward with a $12.755 million bond to pay for $12.5 million of facilities upgrades.
The vote comes after months of discussion, board meetings and work sessions to determine the next steps for funding and elements members want to see included in facilities improvements.
In June, the board voted 3-2 not to proceed with a $20.87 million bond issue for facilities upgrades. Earlier this month, the board regrouped and shifted to consider an alternate plan.
Tuesday night, interim chief financial officer Brandon Penrod presented a proposal outlining potential projects, how they would be paid for, and a timeline. It included current operational fund dollars as well as remaining bonds from previous projects that could be used to pay for some of the upgrades.
Projects financed by the bond include fire alarm upgrades at DeKalb High School, Waterloo Elementary and Country Meadow Elementary; direct digital control upgrades at DeKalb Middle School, Country Meadow and McKenney-Harrison Elementary; and other repairs and upgrades.
A $12.755 million bond with an interest rate of 5% would result in total payback of $16.37 million over nine years; $16.04 million over eight years; and $15.7 million over seven years, the board heard.
DeKalb Central receives generous grants for advanced manufacturing program
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday voted to accept two generous grants for the DeKalb High School Baron Advanced Manufacturing Program.
Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said the James Foundation has pledged $250,000 to be directed toward BAM programming, which will launch this fall.
The Don Wood Foundation has committed up to $500,000 toward the purchase of equipment to support BAM, Vaughn said. The foundation will grant $200,000 upon receipt of a signed grant agreement and an additional match of up to $300,000 will be available when the district secures at least $500,000 from other sources, Vaughn said.
BAM is a collaborative program that connects students with local manufacturing companies. Manufacturing partners provide students with real-world experiences in manufacturing processes and technologies. Paid internships are available for seniors in the program and all students will learn manufacturing fundamentals.
“This generous funding will be used towards purchasing hands-on industrial automation and advanced manufacturing coursework equipment and materials to be utilized by students enrolled in the Baron Advanced Manufacturing program,” Vaughn said in a memorandum to the board.
Sex crime suspect arrested
KENDALLVILLE — There are times when finding a suspect is very difficult.
And sometimes, they walk right into the police station, hoping for a ride.
The latter eventually led to the arrest of an Oregon man, Kayleb A. Stadelman, 21, on July 20, on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Stadelman’s bond at $50,000 during an initial hearing.
Police allege Stadelman, who was visiting someone else in Kendallville, had intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 on April 24 and April 25, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
In the first instance, the victim told Kendallville Detective Angela Handshoe that Stadelman allegedly gave her alcohol before having intercourse with her.
The victim told Handshoe that Stadelman allegedly returned the next day and they had intercourse again.
After being read his rights, Stadelman allegedly admitted having intercourse with the victim on those two days, and admitted to knowing the girl was under the age of 16 on the second occurrence.
The victim’s mother reported the incident to police on April 28.
Police began to look for Stadelman, but had difficulty locating him. He had an arrest warrant issued by authorities in Oregon, but officials there would not extradite him.
He also had known ties to Colorado and Texas.
Initially, police thought he may have left the area, but later learned he was still in the Kendallville area. Authorities were unable to locate him until July 20.
That day, a man identifying himself by another name went to the dispatch center in Kendallville asking for assistance, claiming to be homeless.
“He wanted to get a ride back to Fort Wayne to get a train for Texas,” Handshoe said.
Kendallville Patrolman Sydney Shartzer spoke with the man outside of the police station. Sartzer said something about the man’s behavior didn’t seem right, so she consulted with Handshoe.
Having suspicions that this might be the man wanted for questioning involving the alleged sex crime, Handshoe eventually came outside as the man was walking away.
Handshoe called him by his real name, not the name he had given Shartzer.
The man immediately turned around.
Handshoe read him his rights and performed an interview.
