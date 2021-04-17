The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District, along with the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control department, is offering a free rain barrel workshop on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 10 a.m. The workshop will be held at the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control facility at 2010 Wayne Street. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
In the hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to and actually construct a rain barrel. Barrels will be provided, as well as the correct power tools and mechanical fittings. Each participant will leave the workshop with a fully functioning rain barrel.
Rain barrels capture water from a roof and hold it for later use such as on lawns, gardens or indoor plants. Collecting roof runoff in rain barrels reduces the amount of water that flows from your property. It’s a great way to conserve water and its free water for use in your landscape.
Just 1/4 inch of rainfall on a typical roof will fill a rain barrel. A modest amount of rainfall can supply much or all of your outdoor watering needs — a full rain barrel will water a 200-square foot garden. A good rule of thumb is that 1 inch of rain on a 1,000 sq. ft. roof yields 623 gallons of water. You can calculate the yield of your roof by multiplying the square footage of your roof by 623 and dividing by 1,000.
The workshop is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Contact DeKalb County SWCD at jknudson@co.dekalb.in.us to reserve a spot.
