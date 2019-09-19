Whitley County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Rentschler sentenced a Warsaw man to 12 years in jail, with two suspended and 185 days of credit for time served on Monday, Sept. 9.
Charles D. Shepherd Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Three other counts were dismissed. Prosecuting attorney D.J. Sigler noted Shepherd had six prior convictions related to methamphetamine and has a history of substance abuse dating back to his 14th birthday.
Also sentenced on Sept. 9 was Richard J. Johnson, 53, of Churubusco. He pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Four other charges were dismissed. Rentschler sentenced him to eight years with four years suspended.
He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. In exchange for his plea three other charges were dropped. Rentschler sentenced him to eight years of incarceration, with two years suspended and 140 days of jail credit. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Skyler Bosserman, 22, who pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and intimidation in Whitley County in 2017, had his probation revoked on Sept. 9.
He will return to the Indiana Department of Corrections to serve the last year of his suspended sentence. Bosserman was arrested in connection with a shooting in March 2017 at Tri-Lakes. A woman said she was shot in the leg when a bullet fired by a gun Bosserman was handling ricocheted and hit her.
Shane Leazier II, 33, of Columbia City, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Leazier was sentenced to a total of 120 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Fort Wayne FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony Geller.
