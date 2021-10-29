In a Friday story about a lawsuit against Fremont Community Schools, some readers apparently misinterpreted one sentence.
Fremont Board of Trustees President Laura McLatcher will continue to serve as president. As stated in our reporting, Jenna Stuckey has put in her resignation as a board member. McLatcher will continue serving.
The Herald Republican regrets any confusion this may have caused.
