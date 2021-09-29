A down payment is money paid upfront when you buy a vehicle.
A down payment will save you money on interest, help keep your monthly payments low and prevent you from getting under water — or owing more than your car is worth.
Credit Karma outlines the benefits of putting money down on a vehicle purchase.
Less interest, lower payments
Any money you pay toward the principle of the loan as a down payment will reduce the amount of interest you pay over the life of the loan. This can save you hundreds of dollars.
According to Credit Karma, a down payment of 20% of $6,000 n a $30,000 vehicle could save you $711 over the course of a five-year loan at 4.5% interest. On the same loan, your monthly payments could be $112 less per month with a $6,000 down payment.
More loan options
A down payment may make you a more attractive borrower to lenders. This means you’re more likely to get approved for a loan and may get a lower interest rate. This is particularly true if you have a low credit score or other credit challenges. Without a down payment, the risk to the lender that you might default on the loan is higher.
In addition, some dealers financing programs with low rates or other incentives require a larger down payment.
You can offset depreciation
Vehicles typically lose around 15% of their value each year, but new cars can lose 25% or more of their value in their first year, according to Credit Karma. Making a down payment could help prevent you owing more than the car is worth down the road. If you’ve ever been upside down on a car, you know that it can cause difficulties with selling or trading in the vehicle later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.