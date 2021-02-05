Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Penguins of Madagascar (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) — 3:20, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.
Little Things (R) — 3:45, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.
Our Friend (R) — 3:55, 6:50, 9:45 p.m.
Croods: A New Age (PG) — 4 p.m.
Son of the South (PG-13) — 4:05, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.
Shrek (PG) — 4:35, 7:05 p.m.
News of the World (PG-13) — 8:50 p.m.
Marksman (PG-13) — 4:30, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.
About Hope (PG) — 6:25 p.m..
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (PG-13) — 3:25, 6:35 p.m.
Monster Hunter (PG-13) — 9:50, 9:55 p.m.
