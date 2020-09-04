Girls Soccer
DeKalb tops Snider, remains unbeaten
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won its seventh straight to begin the year Wednesday, defeating Snider 5-2 at Kreager Park.
Grace Snyder put in two goals for the Barons, with Maddison Linker, Jaylin Carroll and Hope Lewis also scoring.
The Barons host Columbia City Tuesday.
Volleyball
Barons blitz North in three games
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won in three games over North Side Wednesday. Scores were 25-14, 25-14, 27-25.
Hope Moring had 14 assists, four aces and four digs for the Barons. Olivia Fetter had four kills and six digs.
Kaila Barkhaus had 14 digs and four aces. Autumn Straw had five kills, four digs and two blocks, and Paige Pettis had three kills, four aces and six digs.
Football
DMS teams humble Harding on Wednesday
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams both won big over Harding Wednesday.
The Baron seventh-graders won 30-0 and the eighth-graders romped to a 42-6 win.
Graham Blythe had three long touchdown runs for the eighth grade. Caidan Hinkle made a long run for a touchdown and caught three passes. Maximus Brockhouse had a touchdown reception and Jason Freudenberger made a long run for a touchdown.
A.J. Ross had six catches. Will Weber was 9-of-12 passing for 115 yards. Gibson Dunway kicked three PATs, worth two points each in middle school play. Coaches praised the play of the offensive and defensive lines.
Brady Culler threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Eli McCormick on the first play of the seventh-grade game, and Culler also ran for two touchdowns.
The Barons set a school record with 24 points in the first quarter.
Grayden Pepple had a reception. Brodi Wilson kicked three extra points, good for two points each under middle school rules.
Coaches had good words for the defense, which has yet to allow any points, and the offensive line.
