Greater Fort Wayne Inc. has named 47 individuals to be part of the Leadership Fort Wayne (LFW) Class of 2020. LFW is a nine-month program that provides an in-depth view of the many facets of the community while developing each participant’s leadership skills. By developing these skills, participants are better prepared to positively impact the community and their workplaces, according to a statement from Greater Fort Wayne.
Since 1983, Leadership Fort Wayne has graduated more than 1,300 individuals, many of whom now serve on or lead nonprofit boards, hold elected office or own their own businesses.
This year’s class, the 38th in LFW history, met this month for a welcome dinner at the Club Room at the Clyde. Their first program day, which covers community history, is set for Nov. 7.
“I am so excited to be working with this extremely talented group of leaders,” said Barry Schrock, GFW Inc.’s director of leadership programs, in the announcement. “Developing the next group of community leaders is very important to us — and to our community — and we could not be more thrilled to get started.”Members of the Leadership Fort Wayne Class of 2020 are:
Dan Beechy, Centier Bank
Joe Behling, Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority
Rebecca Bishop, Ivy Tech Community College
Frances Brooks, Parkview Foundation
Jerry Brown Jr., NIPSCO
Emily Carroll, RAISE Consulting
Douglas Clark, Ambassador Enterprises
Natasha Clark, Michelin North America
Amanda Drakeford, SCAN, Inc.
Tim Durnell, First Federal Bank of the Midwest
David Dyer, Tonn and Blank Construction
Chad Eckland, C.H. Robinson
Jean Fahy, Do it Best Corp.
Richard Gnau, JPMorgan Chase
Sarah Gordon, Manchester University
Rowan Greene, Heartland Communities
Melissa Gruys, Purdue University Fort Wayne
David Hoffman, Do it Best Corp.
Patrick Kelly, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne
Susan Koontz, Lincoln Financial Group
Melissa Kurten, Purdue University Fort Wayne
Mindy Kurtz, Parkview Health
Jamee Lock, Isaac Knapp District Dental Society
Crissy Moloney, Downtown Improvement District
Jessica Morales, Canterbury School
Tim Moriarty, Old National Bank
Chris Mulkey, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union
Brenda Niccum, The League
Abigail Noble, City Utilities
Emily Oberlin, Fort Wayne Community Schools
Maurice Pearl, Citilink
Nikki Quintana, Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission
Chuck Reddinger, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department
Heather Riggle, Indiana Michigan Power
Gennifer Robbins, Parkview Health
Aaron Robles, Founders Spark
John Saboski, Micropulse, Inc.
Marissa Sauer, Crossroad Child & Family Services
Jessica Shaw, University of Saint Francis
Chad Shirar, Parkview Health
Zack Spieth, Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing
Lexi Strabala, Fort Wayne TinCaps
Jermaine Thomas, Fort Wayne Fire Department
Jennifer Tinker, Lincoln Financial Group
Jonathan Ward, Lutheran Health Network
Jared Widenhoefer, Mosaic Building Solutions
Jennifer Wiggins, Aegis Malpractice Solutions
Individuals interested in participating in next year’s class can send email to leadership@gfwinc.com for more information and to be placed on the waiting list.
