Girls Golf
AHS tops in three-team meet
ANGOLA — The Angola girls golf team shot a team score of 195 strokes in Wednesday’s meet against East Noble and Fremont, topping the two schools for the win.
Fremont finished second at 204, while the Knights came in at 224.
Hornets senior Teryn Stanley shot a nine-hole round of 44 to earn medalist honors, while Maddie Herman shot a 47. Isabell Deem (48), Katie Smith (56) and Victoria Miller (57) also scored.
Girls Soccer
AHS girls fight to a draw
KENDALLVILLE — The Angola girls soccer team ended Wednesday’s match in a scoreless tie with East Noble, the team’s second draw of the season.
The Hornets now stand at 2-2-2 overall.
College Tennis Trine men start season with win
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s tennis team finished their first match of the season with a victory, defeating Manchester University, 8-1.
The Thunder picked up wins in all three of the doubles matches. The No. 1 team from Trine of senior Sid Petersen and sophomore Evan Trusty won 8-6 while the No. 2 tandem of senior Jacob Weiss and freshman Aaron Streit finished on top, 8-1. Junior Isaac Everitt and sophomore Jaxon Davis picked up the final doubles match 8-2.
Trine added five more victories during the singles portion of the match. Streit, Everitt and senior Jordan Baker each won with scores of 6-3, 6-0. Freshman Drew Dixon and Weiss picked up their wins in straight points, 6-0, 6-0.
College Soccer Thunder men fall in home opener
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s soccer team came up short against Defiance College, 2-0, in the home opener at Weaver Field Wednesday.
Defiance (1-2) got on the scoreboard near the end of the first half, scoring at the 37:13 minute mark to take a 1-0 margin at the break.
In the second half, the deficit remained at a goal for the Thunder until the 88th minute when Defiance tacked on an insurance goal to seal the win and go on to the 2-0 final.
In net for Trine, sophomore Taylor Medina played made three saves.
