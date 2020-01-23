March
Home & Garden Show
March 13-14, Kendallville Event Center, Kendallville.
Annual event with information and product displays for the home and garden. Contact WAWK at 347-2400 or email at leah@wawk.com.
May
Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival
May 16, downtown Kendallville
A family event for all ages, enjoy magical-themed fun including live shows, games, arts and crafts, a photo booth and other fun!
Community Breakfast
Mid-May, Green Center Community Building, Albion
Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750
Kite Festival
May 10, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Kendallville.
Colorful kites of all sizes and shapes fly over the grounds of the Mid-America Windmill Museum the second Sunday in May in what has become a favorite spring tradition since the first Kite Day in 2001. midamericawindmillmuseum.org.
Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association Tri-State Bluegrass Spring Festival
Memorial Day weekend, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville
Four-day spring festival celebrating bluegrass music with performances, workshops and campers playing music throughout the Noble County Fairgrounds. Contact Jim Winger at 918-4790 or email at pres@nibga.com bluegrassusa.net
June
Food Truck Friday
June 5, downtown Kendallville
Enjoy multiple food trucks and live entertainment in the first of three downtown events in 2020.
Chain O’ Lakes Festival
June 10-13, courthouse square, Albion
Annual community festival celebrating the nearby state park. Includes carnival rides and games, children’s activities, a parade, live entertainment and more. Fireworks at dusk on the Central Noble campus.
Avilla Freedom Festival
June 18-20, Avilla Park, Avilla
Annual summer festival featuring a car show, fireworks show, live entertainment, BBQ cook-off, talent competition and more.
A Taste of Kendallville
June 27, 10 a.m., downtown Kendallville
Sample food from local eateries in Kendallville and vote for your favorite.
July
Noble County Community Fair
July 12-18, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville
Annual county 4-H fair featuring animal exhibits and shows, carnival rides and games, and much more. Contact fairgrounds office at 347-0666 or email at marketing@noblecountyfair.org
KPC Sprint Distance Triathlon for Newspapers in Education
Mid-July, 7:30 a.m., Bixler Lake Park, Kendallville
Annual fundraising traithlon hosted by KPC Media Group to benefit Newspapers for Education. Contact KPC Media Group, Vi Wysong, at 347-0400, ext. 1161, kpctriathlon.com
Ice Cream Social
Late July, 4:-8 p.m., Green Center Community Building, Albion
Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750
Albion-opoly
Late July, Albion.
Annual Monopolu-themed fundraiser with a local twist, hosted by the Super Town of Albion Revitalization (S.T.A.R.) Team. For more information visit albionstarteam.org
August
Kid City
Aug. 1, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville
Free interactive learning fair for children. Contact KPC Media Group, Vi Wysong, at 347-0400, Ext. 1161, kidcity@kpcmedia.com
Food Truck Friday
Aug. 7, downtown Kendallville
Enjoy multiple food trucks and live entertainment in the second of three downtown events in 2020.
Onion Days Festival
Early August, Wolf Lake
This annual festival features onion-themed events, entertainment and a parade. facebook.com/WolfLakeOnionDays
Chautauqua Days
Mid-August, Rome City
Features parade in Rome City and Gene Stratton-Porter birthday celebration at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, among other activities
Noble County Relay for Life
Aug. 29, Noble County Courthouse Square, Albion
Annual community event to support those battling cancer, cancer survivors and their families. Facebook.com/RFLofNobleCounty
September
Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association Tri-State Fall Bluegrass Festival
Labor Day weekend, Noble County Fairgrounds.
Four-day fall festival celebrating bluegrass music with performances, workshops and campers playing music throughout the Noble County Fairgrounds. Contact Jim Winger at 918-4790 or email at pres@nibga.com. Bluegrassusa.net
Ligonier Marshmallow Festival
Labor Day weekend, downtown Ligonier
Annual themed festival featuring a parade, entertainment, carnival games, rides, food and more.
Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival & Regulators Rendezvous
Early September. Across from West Noble campus, south of Ligonier
Ligonier Community Fiesta
Mid-September, Ligonier
A community-wide celebration of Mexican Independence. There will be food, music, bouncy houses and pinatas. Attendees are asked to bring food to share.
Harvest Festival
Sept. 19-20, Albion.
Contact Bill Shultz at 740-8692
Enjoy fall-themed fun at the Noble County Saddle Club grounds.
Fall Fest
Late September, 4-8 p.m., Green Center Community Building Albion
Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750
Kendallville Main Street Car Show and Cruise-In
Sept. 12, downtown Kendallville
Enjoy classic cars, hot rods and live entertainment at Kendallville's annual downtown car show.
Cromwell Days
Late-September, Cromwell
Annual festival featuring a BBQ block party, parade, food, bake-off, 5K, live music and more.Contact Mary Kiser at maryheintzelman@gmail.com
October
Pumpkin Fantasyland
Entire month of October, Fashion Farm, Ligonier
Contact Patty Becker at 894-4498
Haunted House
Weekends in October, Green Center Community Building, Albion
Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750
Food Truck Friday
Oct. 2, downtown Kendallville
Enjoy multiple food trucks and live entertainment in the third of three downtown events in 2020.
Apple Festival of Kendallville
Oct. 3-4, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville
Contact 350-1119 or go to www.kendallvilleapplefestival.com Need description
Vintage Market
Oct. 3, downtown Kendallville
Vendors set up in downtown Kendallville selling goods and food.
Trick or Treat on Main
Oct. 31, 10 a.m., Main Street, Kendallville
Free community event where downtown businesses hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Scare on the Square
Late October, Albion
Featuring chili cook-off, live “Clue” game, decorating contest and costume contest. For more information, visit albionstarteam.org
December
S.T.A.R. Bazaar
Early December, Albion S.T.A.R. Team
In conjunction with Albion’s Christmas in the Village. For more information, visit www.albionstarteam.org
Christmas in Windmill Winter Wonderland
Weekends in December, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Kendallville
Lighted tour of windmills and displays. www.midamericawindmillmuseum.org
Kendallville Christmas Parade
Dec. 5, downtown Kendallville.
Annual community Christmas-themed parade. Contact KPC Media Group, 347-0400, or email at christmasparade@kpcmedia.com
The Huff 50K Trail Run and Relay
Dec. 19, Chain O’ Lakes State Park
Long-distance run and relay through the trails at Chain O’ Lakes State Park. Go to www.VeepRaces.com for information.
