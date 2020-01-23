March

Home & Garden Show

March 13-14, Kendallville Event Center, Kendallville.

Annual event with information and product displays for the home and garden. Contact WAWK at 347-2400 or email at leah@wawk.com.

May

Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival

May 16, downtown Kendallville

A family event for all ages, enjoy magical-themed fun including live shows, games, arts and crafts, a photo booth and other fun!

Community Breakfast

Mid-May, Green Center Community Building, Albion

Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750

Kite Festival

May 10, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Kendallville.

Colorful kites of all sizes and shapes fly over the grounds of the Mid-America Windmill Museum the second Sunday in May in what has become a favorite spring tradition since the first Kite Day in 2001. midamericawindmillmuseum.org.

Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association Tri-State Bluegrass Spring Festival

Memorial Day weekend, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville

Four-day spring festival celebrating bluegrass music with performances, workshops and campers playing music throughout the Noble County Fairgrounds. Contact Jim Winger at 918-4790 or email at pres@nibga.com bluegrassusa.net

June

Food Truck Friday

June 5, downtown Kendallville

Enjoy multiple food trucks and live entertainment in the first of three downtown events in 2020.

Chain O’ Lakes Festival

June 10-13, courthouse square, Albion

Annual community festival celebrating the nearby state park. Includes carnival rides and games, children’s activities, a parade, live entertainment and more. Fireworks at dusk on the Central Noble campus.

Avilla Freedom Festival

June 18-20, Avilla Park, Avilla

Annual summer festival featuring a car show, fireworks show, live entertainment, BBQ cook-off, talent competition and more.

A Taste of Kendallville

June 27, 10 a.m., downtown Kendallville

Sample food from local eateries in Kendallville and vote for your favorite.

July

Noble County Community Fair

July 12-18, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville

Annual county 4-H fair featuring animal exhibits and shows, carnival rides and games, and much more. Contact fairgrounds office at 347-0666 or email at marketing@noblecountyfair.org

KPC Sprint Distance Triathlon for Newspapers in Education

Mid-July, 7:30 a.m., Bixler Lake Park, Kendallville

Annual fundraising traithlon hosted by KPC Media Group to benefit Newspapers for Education. Contact KPC Media Group, Vi Wysong, at 347-0400, ext. 1161, kpctriathlon.com

Ice Cream Social

Late July, 4:-8 p.m., Green Center Community Building, Albion

Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750

Albion-opoly

Late July, Albion.

Annual Monopolu-themed fundraiser with a local twist, hosted by the Super Town of Albion Revitalization (S.T.A.R.) Team. For more information visit albionstarteam.org

August

Kid City

Aug. 1, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville

Free interactive learning fair for children. Contact KPC Media Group, Vi Wysong, at 347-0400, Ext. 1161, kidcity@kpcmedia.com

Food Truck Friday

Aug. 7, downtown Kendallville

Enjoy multiple food trucks and live entertainment in the second of three downtown events in 2020.

Onion Days Festival

Early August, Wolf Lake

This annual festival features onion-themed events, entertainment and a parade. facebook.com/WolfLakeOnionDays

Chautauqua Days

Mid-August, Rome City

Features parade in Rome City and Gene Stratton-Porter birthday celebration at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, among other activities

Noble County Relay for Life

Aug. 29, Noble County Courthouse Square, Albion

Annual community event to support those battling cancer, cancer survivors and their families. Facebook.com/RFLofNobleCounty

September

Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association Tri-State Fall Bluegrass Festival

Labor Day weekend, Noble County Fairgrounds.

Four-day fall festival celebrating bluegrass music with performances, workshops and campers playing music throughout the Noble County Fairgrounds. Contact Jim Winger at 918-4790 or email at pres@nibga.com. Bluegrassusa.net

Ligonier Marshmallow Festival

Labor Day weekend, downtown Ligonier

Annual themed festival featuring a parade, entertainment, carnival games, rides, food and more.

Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival & Regulators Rendezvous

Early September. Across from West Noble campus, south of Ligonier

www.stonestrace.com

Ligonier Community Fiesta

Mid-September, Ligonier

A community-wide celebration of Mexican Independence. There will be food, music, bouncy houses and pinatas. Attendees are asked to bring food to share.

Harvest Festival

Sept. 19-20, Albion.

Contact Bill Shultz at 740-8692

Enjoy fall-themed fun at the Noble County Saddle Club grounds.

Fall Fest

Late September, 4-8 p.m., Green Center Community Building Albion

Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750

Kendallville Main Street Car Show and Cruise-In

Sept. 12, downtown Kendallville

Enjoy classic cars, hot rods and live entertainment at Kendallville's annual downtown car show.

Cromwell Days

Late-September, Cromwell

Annual festival featuring a BBQ block party, parade, food, bake-off, 5K, live music and more.Contact Mary Kiser at maryheintzelman@gmail.com

October

Pumpkin Fantasyland

Entire month of October, Fashion Farm, Ligonier

Contact Patty Becker at 894-4498

Haunted House

Weekends in October, Green Center Community Building, Albion

Contact Betty Pappe at 636-2750

Food Truck Friday

Oct. 2, downtown Kendallville

Enjoy multiple food trucks and live entertainment in the third of three downtown events in 2020.

Apple Festival of Kendallville

Oct. 3-4, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville

Contact 350-1119 or go to www.kendallvilleapplefestival.com Need description

Vintage Market

Oct. 3, downtown Kendallville

Vendors set up in downtown Kendallville selling goods and food.

Trick or Treat on Main

Oct. 31, 10 a.m., Main Street, Kendallville

Free community event where downtown businesses hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Scare on the Square

Late October, Albion

Featuring chili cook-off, live “Clue” game, decorating contest and costume contest. For more information, visit albionstarteam.org

December

S.T.A.R. Bazaar

Early December, Albion S.T.A.R. Team

In conjunction with Albion’s Christmas in the Village. For more information, visit www.albionstarteam.org

Christmas in Windmill Winter Wonderland

Weekends in December, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Kendallville

Lighted tour of windmills and displays. www.midamericawindmillmuseum.org

Kendallville Christmas Parade

Dec. 5, downtown Kendallville.

Annual community Christmas-themed parade. Contact KPC Media Group, 347-0400, or email at christmasparade@kpcmedia.com

The Huff 50K Trail Run and Relay

Dec. 19, Chain O’ Lakes State Park

Long-distance run and relay through the trails at Chain O’ Lakes State Park. Go to www.VeepRaces.com for information.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.