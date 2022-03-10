Prep Track and Field Area teams compete in Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Trine
ANGOLA — Several area track and field athletes competed in the Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Trine University on Tuesday.
East Noble’s Addison Lindsey won the girls 3,200 in 11:35.08. Her teammate Emma Forker won the long jump at 17-feet, 1 1/4 inches, and Kinsey Cole took first in the shot put at 30-10. Prairie Heights’ Karlie Hartman finished second at 30-2.
The Panthers’ Alayna Springer won the 60 hurdles in 10.88, and East Noble’s Lauren Munson took second at 10.98.
Hailey Holbrook won the pole vault at 8-6, and Lily Dechert placed second at eight feet. Fremont’s Addy Parr took fourth in the high jump at 4-10.
On the boys side, the Knights’ Nolan Rhoades won the 60 hurdles at 9.25 and his teammate Ashton Fuller took second at 9.84. Rhoades also won the high jump at 5-10. Lucas Freeze place second in the 60 dash.
Drew Sillaway won the 3,200 10:02.61, and Heights’ Hank Glasgo placed third at 10:23.6.
East Noble’s Zach Leighty took second in the shot put at 43-5, and the Panthers’ Sam Zolman finished second in the pole vault at 11-6.
Prep Basketball IBCA Academic All-State teams announced
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its Academic All-State teams for the 2021-22 season.
On the girls side, Angola senior Lauren Leach made the first team. Honorable mentions were Central Noble’s Ashleigh Gray, Eastside’s Mataya Bireley, McKenna Hoffelder, Skye Kessler, Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bergman, Taylor Gerke, Halle Hathaway, Morgan Ostrowski, Faith Owen, Sophia Ruble and Abby Weaver, Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse, Prairie Heights’ Alayna Boots and Alex German, West Noble’s Madelynn Bottles, Sara Gross, Tara Gross and Ella Stoner, Westview’s Alexys Antal, Hailey Miller and Allie Springer.
On the boys side, Central Noble’s Connor Essegian made the first team. The honorable mentions from the area were the Cougars’ Aidan Dreibelbis, Logan Gard, Ryan Schroeder and Noah Shepherd, DeKalb’s Connor Penrod, East Noble’s Spencer Denton, Keegan Foster and Avery Kline, Eastside’s Hugh Henderson and Owen Willard, Fremont’s Ethan Bock, Prairie Heights’ Colton Penick, West Noble’s Brayden Bohde and Joshua Rosales
Prep Baseball Area teams to play at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE — Five area baseball teams will compete in the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic hosted by Parkview Field, home park of the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Prairie Heights and Eastside will face off on Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, May 3, West Noble plays Lakeland at 4:30 p.m., followed by East Noble against Wawasee.
College Basketball EN alum Ali Ali makes second team All-MAC
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ali earned second-team All-MAC honors while leading the Zips’ scoring efforts with 14.1 points per game, ranking 13th in scoring in the MAC.
Ali played in all 30 games with 28 starting appearances while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor (146-of-314), including 38.5 percent from deep with 40 made trifectas. He ranks sixth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage and 15th in field goal percentage.
In addition, Ali leads the team in assists and ranks 17th in the MAC with 2.6 assists per game, totaling a team-best 80 helpers. On the boards, Ali grabs 2.9 rebounds per game with 88 total rebounds. Ali was named MAC Player of the Week on Jan. 7 after leading Akron to its first league win with a career-high 32 points.
College Baseball Thunder defeat Vassar (N.Y.) on spring trip
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Trine University baseball team won its third game of the season Wednesday afternoon, winning 16-6 in seven innings against Vassar College (N.Y.).
The Thunder were down 5-0 and held hitless after two innings before scoring six in the top of the third. They added another in the fourth to lead 7-5.
The Brewers would score in the bottom frame to cut their deficit to one, but Trine would add four more in the sixth and five in the seventh to put an early end to the game.
As a team, Trine finished with 19 hits, with five of them being doubles. Robert Kortas (1-0) picked up the win at the mound for the Thunder, giving up one run on five hits in 3.2 innings and finishing with six strikeouts.
Trine (3-5) was led in scoring by second baseman Avery Fulford (3-5, four runs, two doubles, 1 walk). Right fielder and DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes led the Thunder with four runs batted in, adding a double and three runs on 3-for-4 batting.
Other contributors were left fielder Brenden Warner (2-4, one double, three runs), Dalton Nikirk (1-3, three runs, one RBI) and Matt Weis (1-3, three RBIs).
The Brewers are now 1-4 for the season.
College Tennis Thunder teams matches stopped short due to weather
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Trine University’s men’s and women’s tennis teams both had their respective matches against Covenant College (Georgia) rained out Wednesday afternoon.
The women were trailing 4-1 and the men were up 3-0 at the time of the cancellation. Due to Intercollegiate Tennis Association statistical policies, however, none of the individual results will count.
The Thunder will conclude their Spring Break trip today.
College Track & Field
Four Thunder athletes and Seth Ware receive regional accolades
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The United States Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association announced their Regional Awards for the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field season Wednesday afternoon.
Evie Miller was named Great Lakes Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year following her performances in four different distance events this season. She will run at the 2022 NCAA DIII Indoor National Championships in the mile and 3000-meter run. Additionally, Miller was named All-Region in the 800-meter run, mile run, 3000-meter run and 5000-meter run. She is second nationally in the mile run and fifth in the 3000-meter run.
Haley Livingston and Valerie Obear also received All-Region honors, with Livingston being recognized in the long jump and 60-meter hurdles, while Obear was a recipient in the weight throw.
On the coaching side, assistant coach Seth Ware was tabbed Great Lakes Region Assistant Coach of the Year. In his fourth season at Trine, Ware coached student-athletes who scored 85 of Trine’s 208 men’s points at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association indoor championships that they won. Six of his athletes are ranked in the top-10 regionally, led by Jake Gladieux who ranks No. 9 nationally and was the lone men’s athlete for the Thunder to be given All-Region recognition, being recognized in the 60-meter hurdles.
Junior High Wrestling East Noble wrestlers win West Noble meet
LIGONIER — East Noble’s wrestling team accumulated 237.5 points, edging runner-up Eastside to win the Frank Iddings Memorial Tournament at West Noble Middle School Saturday.
East Noble had three champions, including Rylee Biddle (132 pounds), Andrew Oakes (140) and Hunter Smithson (285).
Finishing second for the Knights were Levi Schlichtenmyer (80), Wyatt Bolen (90), Andrew Wilson (125) and Samuel Strater (160).
The Blazers finished second with 231 points.
Eastside had four champions: Noah Dove (85), Braden Gerke (95), Linkin Carter (117) and Connor Mack (175).
Finishing second for the Blazers were Wyatt Cox (75), Job Richman (110), Ethan Fike (132) and Hunter Ellinger (150).
Angola (185.5) was third, Prairie Heights (173) was fourth, Lakeland (111) was eighth and West Noble (85) was ninth in the 11-team field. The tournament also included Edgewood, Lakeview, Fairfield, Wawasee and White Pigeon, Michigan.
Angola had three champions: Carter Shegog (75), Dallas Davidson (125) and Nick Pottorf (220).
Alex Delacruz (95) and Alex Thomas (175) finished second for Angola.
Prairie Heights had one champion, Quentin Kjendalen (90).
Brayden Baas (85) finished second for the Panthers.
Lakeland had one champion, Remington Waldron (80).
Zac Brown (117) and Kole Rodkey (140) were second for the Lakers.
Jacob Lang (195) and Trinton Henson (285) finished second for West Noble.
Local Golf Garrett Country Club announces meetings
GARRETT — Garrett Country Club will hold league meetings for the upcoming golf season. Meetings will be at 7 p.m. each night.
The two-man scramble league will meet Monday, March 14.
The men’s league will meet Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16.
The American Legion league will meet Thursday, March 17.
The ladies league meeting will be Monday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m.
League play will begin in mid-April.
League openings are determined at the organizational meetings for both players and subs. The Thursday morning senior league will meet at a later date.
People interested in joining a league as a player or as sub should attend one of the meetings or call the clubhouse at 357-5165.
