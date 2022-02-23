FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Churubusco at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Northridge at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Concord at Westview, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Adams Central at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Adrian, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MIAA Tournament
Women’s Semifinal, Alma at Trine, 7 p.m.
Men’s Semifinal, Trine at Calvin, 7 p.m.
