BUTLER — Boys wrestling's five-week postseason sprint that leads to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in Indianapolis is underway.
Area teams competed at conference tournaments all over the area on Saturday, and the Garrett Railroaders were especially motivated as they came to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Eastside High School. They wanted to regain the team title they lost to Prairie Heights last year.
Mission accomplished.
The Railroaders turned in a dominating performance on Saturday, winning the NECC team hardware with 251.5 points. The Panthers were a distant second with 163.
The rest of the NECC field was rounded out by Angola in third with 159 points, Central Noble fourth (108), Lakeland fifth (105.5), West Noble sixth (104), Fairfield seventh (99), Fremont eighth (89), Eastside ninth (78.5), Churubusco 10th (27), and Westview 11th (25).
Garrett coach Nick Kraus said it’s been a goal of the Railroader grapplers to regain their perch atop the NECC for a year now. Garrett has now won three of the past four NECC crowns.
The Railroaders placed seven wrestlers in the finals and brought home four individual titles: Kameron Baker at 106 pounds, Chase Leech at 160, Jack O’Connor at 220 and Marcellus McCormack at 285. Gabe Baker made the finals at 195, but was forced into an injury default.
Hayden Brady finished second at 126 after being held out of the title match by Garrett coaches.
The move was meant to help Brady as he continues to gain strength coming back from an injury, Kraus said.
“We wanted to get some more cardio in him,” Kraus said.
All in all, Kraus said he was pleased with the Railroaders’ entire lineup and feels like Garrett is in a good place heading into the state tournament.
For Prairie Heights coach Brett Smith, meanwhile, it was also a good day on the mats.
The Panthers placed five athletes in the finals and won four individual championships. They came from Brody Hagewood at 132 pounds, Brock Hagewood at 138, Kaleb Lounsbury at 152 and Jericko Jackson at 170.
Phillip Sheets was runner-up at 182.
Smith said he wasn’t expecting to catch Garrett, but was pretty sure his Panthers could finish second.
“I was proud of our entire team from top to bottom,” Smith said.
Now the focus for Smith and his team switches to next week’s sectional at West Noble. At Wednesday night’s seeding meeting, Smith said he plans to argue for top four seeds for his guys.
Angola put five wrestlers in the finals and brought home one title, from Kamaron Straw at 113 pounds. The Hornets got runner-up efforts from Dallas Davidson at 132, Blake Denman at 145, Josh Kunkle at 160 and Edy Romero Savilla at 285.
Eastside got a title at 120 pounds from Linkin Carter. At 126, Lakeland’s Keegan Schlabach, bound for NCAA Division I Clarion University in Pennsylvania, stayed perfect at 37-0 with his NECC title.
Central Noble’s Jaxon Copas won at 195 pounds. The Lakers’ Brady Schiffli won the title at 145 and West Noble’s Nolan Parks made it a clean sweep of the championship round for area teams with his win at 182.
Area teams will fan out across the area for sectional tournaments next Saturday.
The West Noble Sectional will include NECC teams Angola, Central Noble, Fremont, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview.
The Carroll Sectional will host Garrett, Eastside and Churubusco.
Northeast Corner Conference Boys Wrestling Tournament
Championship match results
106 — Kam. Baker (Garrett) major dec. Ian Hawkins (Fremont) 11-3. 113 — Kamaron Straw (Angola) dec. Lane Snyder (Eastside) 2-0. 120 — Linkin Carter (ES) dec. Carter Fielden (Gar) 10-4. 126 — Keegan Schlabach (Lakeland) def. Hayden Brady (Gar), injury default. 132 — Brody Hagewood (Prairie Heights) major dec. Davidson (Ang) 12-2. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) dec. Taiden Chambers (West Noble) 5-2. 145 — Brady Schiffli (LL) dec. Blake Denman (Ang) 6-2. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) pinned Claxton (FR), 2:48. 160 — Chase Leech (Gar) pinned Josh Kunkle (Ang), 2:31. 170 — J. Jackson (PH) major dec. B. Martin (LL) 24-10. 182 — Parks (WN) dec. Sheets (PH), 11-4. 195 — Copas (Central Noble) def. G. Baker (Gar), injury default. 220 — O'Connor (Gar) dec. Maran (Fairfield) 6-1. 285 — McCormack (Gar) pinned Romero Sevilla (Ang), 2:30.
Third-place match results
106 — Christman (WN) dec. Fleshman (CN) 8-4. 113 — J. Jones (Gar) dec. Kresse (PH) 4-2. 120 — McCue (Ang) dec. Senn (FF) 7-3. 126 — Fike (ES) dec. Pica (FR) 1-0 OT. 132 — Kamer (FR) pinned Nusbaum (Gar), 4:48. 138 — Munsey (ES) dec. H. Williams (Gar) 7-1. 145 — Clouse (WN) pinned Owen (FF), 4:53. 152 — N. Wells (G) pinned Duncan (CN), 4:13. 160 — M. Levitz (PH) major dec. P. Boots (CN) 14-1. 170 — L. Gibson (Gar) pinned Rowe (FR), 2:06. 182 — A. Ortiz (FF) dec. Clingan (Gar) 6-4. 195 — H. Kauffman (FF) pinned Owsley (LL), 4:37. 220 — Olvera (WN) dec. Vanhalst (CN) 6-3. 285 — Lecount (WN) pinned T. Schrock (Westview), 2:29.
Fifth-place match results
106 — Delacruz (Ang) pinned Bro. Miller (FF), 2:00. 113 — Fish (CN) pinned Owens (CH), :45. 120 — Kohlheim (WV) pinned Bo. Baas (PH), 1:52. 126 — Maggart (Ang) def. Crick (CH), medical forfeit. 132 — Collins (ES) pinned Krider (CH), 1:45. 138 — Pavka (Ang) def. G. Miller (LL), medical forfeit. 145 — Orick-Maurer (Gar) pinned Brandenberger (WV), 1:45. 152 — Rodkey (LL) pinned Hardley (Ang), 2:35. 160 — H. Anderson (FR) dec. B. Williams (FF) 6-4. 170 — C. Johnson (FF) pinned S. Hoover (CN), 2:06. 182 — Skinner (CN) pinned Contreras (LL), 1:56. 195 — Ott (CH) pinned C. Pratt (PH), 2:18. 220 — Shull (Ang) pinned J. Flores (PH), 1:33. 285 — Pieper (CN) dec. E. Hochstetler (FF) 6-0.
