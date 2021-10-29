SOUTH BEND — Trine University senior Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller won the women’s 6-kilometer race in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon at Saint Mary’s College.
Both Thunder teams finished third. Hope won the women’s meet and Calvin took the men’s meet.
Miller finished the women’s race in 21 minutes, 10.1 seconds. She finished almost 29 seconds ahead of runner-up Anastasia Tucker from Hope. Tucker finished in 21:39.
Trine’s women had 85 points and were 30 points ahead of fourth-place Kalamazoo. The Flying Dutch got past second-place Calvin 36-46.
The next Thunder finisher was Fairfield graduate Carol Haldeman in 14th in 23:13.6, followed by teammate Chloe Brittain in 23:14.2.
Chloe Goodrich was 29th for Trine in 24:18.2, and fellow Thunder freshman Lydia Randolph was 30th in 24:23. Trine’s No. 6 runner was Thunder’s leading triathlete Amira Faulkner in 33rd place in 24:32.9.
In the men’s meet, Trine had 67 points.
The Knights won with 22. They had seven of the top nine finishers, led by race winner Brandan Knepper with an 8K time of 25:07.1. Hope was second with 49 points.
The Thunder were led by East Noble graduate Noah Acker in 10th place in 25:52. Zach Brickler was 12th in 26:05.7.
Trine harriers placed from 17th to 20th led by freshman and Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz in 17th in 26:27.9. He was followed by Holden Martin (26:29.1), Joseph Packard (26:31.4) and Jacob Myers (26:33.7).
The Thunder teams will run in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional on Nov. 13 at the Blue River Course in Shelbyville.
