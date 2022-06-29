LAGRANGE — A fledgling LaGrange County Arts organization is hosting its first-ever art show this weekend, setting up booths and displays on the lawn of the LaGrange County Courthouse and in the LaGrange County Presbyterian Church lobby.
The organization has reached out to dozens of LaGrange County artists asking them to display their work at the art festival this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
One of the event’s organizers, Mary Woodworth, a retired Lakeland art teacher, said the group’s goal was simply to let people know about the artwork being created in LaGrange by local artists.
The Lagrange County Arts group is having its first art show on the courthouse lawn. The show starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.,” said Woodworth, one of the group’s founders. “We’re doing this in conjunction with the Hometown Heroes who will be doing their hometown hero banner presentation at 1 p.m. in the gazebo. Our arts group is trying to promote the visual, performing, and literary artists of Lagrange County
Woodworth said visitors should expect to see a wide variety of artists and arts.
“You’ll see photographers and painters on the courthouse lawn,” she said. “You’ll see individuals and groups of performers at the gazebo in the morning. You’ll be able to view the infamous blood paintings of Bob Long in his museum on the corner. You’ll see more artwork in the fellowship hall at that Presbyterian Church in their fellowship hall. You’ll be able to see quilts. We have Sylvia Hyde, who has published a book. She’ll be there with her book to talk with people and sign copies.”
Some of the artwork on display will be for sale as well. Visitors will have the chance to view works by beginners and seasoned professionals as well.
“Some of the art will simply be on display so you can see the talent of the artists. Some of the artists have an intention to sell some of their work. Some of the people there may have services that they can offer like photographers who photograph weddings, portraits, family portraits, things like that,” Woodworth said. “So there’s really a variety of artists. We have young people, high school-aged people who’ve expressed an interest so we’re trying to help them get started in their careers. So you’ll see art that runs the gamut from the beginner through the seasoned professional.”
Lagrange County Arts is a small group of only a handful of people. Woodworth said the event is viewed as a quality of life kind of activity.
“This is a group that’s just getting started. We remember there was a time when LaGrange had had an Art Guild and an art club in the past, but the people involved with those have passed on. Now there’s a new generation of artists who want to revive arts in LaGrange County. We’re just getting a new one up and running.
Woodworth said she’s excited for this first show.
“Oh, as a retired art teacher, I’m thrilled,” she said. “Lagrange County Arts, right now, our goal is to grow. We want more people to be involved. We’re looking for more artists to register with our group. We hope to sponsor various events all around the county. One of our goals is to have a true art festival each year in LaGrange, but you’ve got to start somewhere. This is getting our toe in the water. This is our learning curve of everything we did you know of what we need to do to accomplish our goal of establishing a vibrant highly visible arts community in LaGrange County.”
