In the modern era, hiring managers have made checking a potential hire’s social media activity a key part of the evaluation process. Some of them will even scan this information before reading the rest of a résumé.
So, it’s more important than ever to ask yourself how yours shapes up. Will they find suggestive, crude or otherwise embarrassing content there? Pay attention to what you’re posting, but also keep in mind that social media activity from long ago could still be accessed.
Posts and pictures in the public domain can make or break your chances of getting that interview you so desperately sought. Here’s how to better manage social media and put yourself in the very best light.
Consider your content
Social media gives us a chance to stay connected with family and friends, but remember that it can also become a part of a broader evaluation process during your job search. Content featuring vulgar language and lewd pictures sends the wrong message to prospective employers who conduct basic internet searches hoping to find out more about you. Stay positive, and they’ll see you as a can-do candidate who isn’t afraid to tackle new challenges.
Inform your friendsYou might have that one buddy who likes to share off-color jokes or speak in casually inappropriate ways. Ordinarily, that may not matter. You’re in a long-term employment situation, and the current management team is familiar with your work.
But you’re starting over when beginning a job search, and these associations could come into play as a new company makes its evaluations. Now’s the time to let everyone in your friend group know that you’re looking for work, so they’ll need to tone it down. (If your boss doesn’t know you’re looking elsewhere, you may want to ask that your followers refrain from mentioning that, too.)
Pay close attention to your interactions with them, as well. Hiring managers and recruiters can see what they’re posting to your wall — and what you’re engaging with, too.
Try something newIf you don’t want your personal social media page to become quite so professional, consider joining job-posting or industry-focused sites such as LinkedIn. They attract people like you who are seeking employment, as well as recruiters and others looking to make a new hire. If you’re only on Facebook, try branching out to other social media options like Twitter or Instagram. They each can have their own distinctive audiences, and that might lead to a new connection — and that new job. Establishing a presence across several platforms also shows prospective bosses that you’re comfortable with technology and emerging trends.
If you cut backSome job candidates might decide that managing a lifetime of past tweets, shares and likes is just too cumbersome. Others may simply prefer the style or approach of one social media option over another or decide to take a break from online conversation. In any case, you can always ditch an account — or even all of them. Just be aware that sometimes that process takes a while to complete.
Disappearing entirely from these spaces can also impact your job chances, since you won’t be as visible to outside companies looking for new employees.
