PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Garrett, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Westview at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Fremont at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Westview at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine at North Central (Ill.) Snow Day Invite, 4 p.m.
