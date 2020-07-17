25 years ago
• Fremont native Ken McCarty is in for the summer internship of his life as he will be working as a trainer for the Miami Dolphins. The 22-year-old who will be a senior at Purdue University has served a number of Boilermaker teams on the athletic training staff.
