BUTLER — Eastside’s bowling team has competed for several weeks, but with new COVID-19 guidelines that could restrict participation, coach Brandon DePew doesn’t know for how many more, or if the team will even get to finish its season.
Prior to the season, the Northeast Bowling Conference took steps geared to limit potential exposure to bowlers, coaches and fans. Those include holding more frequent matches — sometimes two in a week and three matches within seven days — and holding matches at different centers on the same night, as opposed to having all schools at one center for each match.
“With the new restrictions, they’re talking 50 as the maximum group size,” DePew said. “With a boys team, a girls team from two schools, their coaches and the (bowling center) employees in the building, you’re at almost at 50.
“That means no spectators,” DePew said. Bowlers aren’t require to wear masks while bowling or while in the bowling area.
Last season, Eastside’s boys team won a regional championship and made it all the way to the Indiana High School Bowling state finals. The Blazers placed third overall, missing the chance to bowl in the state championship match by just a few pins.
Seniors Alex Rickman, Xander Webb, Dominic Weicht and Austin Wilson and freshman Brian Miller all return, DePew said. Freshman Nick Kaiser and junior Chayse Hulbert will also compete for time on the bowling lanes in competition. The starting lineup was between 180 and 195 in all matches.
The boys team also includes Branston Arick and Ethan Graves. A three-person girls team includes Autumn Collins, Zoey Curcio and Katie Graves. Coaches include DePew, Patrick Curcio, Erin DePew, Zach Hulbert and Steve Weicht.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.