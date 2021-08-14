Prep Girls Golf Railroaders second in four-team match
NEW HAVEN — Garrett took second place in a four-team match hosted by Snider on the front nine at Whispering Creek Thursday.
The host Panthers won with a score of 190 and Garrett shot 202. Woodlan had 244 and New Haven had 268.
Abby Weaver had a 47 and Courtney Barse a 48 for the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Kaitlyn Bergman 52, Sophia Ruble 55 and Chloe Best 66.
Also playing for Garrett were Halle Hathaway with a 59 and Emmah Moody with a 64.
Cylie Pyle of Snider was the medalist with a 43. Abby Robinson shot a 53 to lead Woodlan and Kyanna Cooper paced New Haven with a 63.
