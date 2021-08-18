WATERLOO — The work of recent DeKalb High School graduate Oliver (Olivia) Benbow has been selected to be featured on the College Board AP national gallery for art and design website.
Benbow is a 2021 DeKalb graduate and now attends Purdue University in West Lafayette, where he is studying biochemistry. Benbow completed the piece as part of a portfolio for an AP studio art class while at DeKalb.
His art work was one of 50 pieces selected from across the country for the digital exhibit.
“This year’s exhibit features high-quality student artworks exploring creativity, innovation in artmaking and thinking, critical thinking through inquiry, process and practice, and excellence in skill,” the College Board explained of its selections.
“Basically, it’s about having multiple identities in one body,” Benbow said of his piece.
“This piece was part of a portfolio for AP art and design. Students had to come up with a question that drove their entire portfolio,” said DeKalb High School art teacher Jessica Minnich.
Students also had to come up with a question that drove each piece, Minnich added.
Benbow said the question, “How can I introduce trans and queer culture into my community through my pieces?” drove his portfolio.
“How can I show multiple gender identities in one person?” was the question that drove the selected piece, Benbow said.
“I wanted to use different fashion and things that are attributed to trans culture and queer culture and so I wanted to use things like ‘camp’ and fashion and different poses,” Benbow said.
He said his work features “a lot of flamboyancy” and that he drew on history, such as Elizabethan court dress for inspiration and ideas.
Benbow used pen and watercolor to create the piece.
“Oliver was probably one of my most prolific students of all time,” Minnich said, noting Benbow completed five sketch books during the course of the year.
“Front to back, every single page covered. They are like masterpieces … people would look at them for hours,” Minnich said.
“He was so driven. Everything was just so great. He was always willing to try and experiment with lots of different media and colors. Everything was very expressive and very unique.”
The website featuring the digital display is set to launch later this fall.
