Four players from East Noble and three from DeKalb earned first-team honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference football team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Junior tackle Zack Leighty, senior defenisve lineman Easton Brown, sophomore inside linebacker Dylan Krehl and junior special teams player Tyson Reinbold were all selected from the Knights. Reinbold also received honorable mention at running back.
Senior quarterback Tegan Irk, senior tight end Derek Overbay and senior receiver Donnie Wiley represented DeKalb on the first team. Irk also received honorable mention as a punter.
Norwell led the first team with seven picks and conference champion Columbia City had five.
Others from East Noble recognized included senior guard Nate Terry and sophomore safety Logan Hatton (second team) and junior wide receiver Keegan Corbin (honorable mention).
Also honored for DeKalb were senior wide receiver Logan Montoya, senior defensive lineman Liam Marzolf and junior cornerback Caden Pettis (second team) and sophomore tackle Wyatt Birch, sophomore defensive end Nic Ley, senior defensive lineman Memo Camarena, sophomore outside linebacker Graham Blythe and sophomore cornerback AJ Ross (honorable mention).
2022 All-NE8 Football
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tegan Irk, Sr., DeKalb. Running back — Luke Graft, Sr., Norwell; Ethan Sievers, Sr., Columbia City. Tight end — Derek Overbay, Sr., DeKalb. Wide receiver —Mylan Grahm, Jr., New Haven; Stratten Fuller, So., Columbia City; Donnie Wiley, Sr., DeKalb. Center — Joel Yager, Jr., Columbia City. Guard — Brody Bolyn, Sr., Norwell; Jack Maley, Sr., Columbia City. Tackle — Collin Butler, Sr., Leo; Zack Leighty, Jr., East Noble.
DEFENSE
End — Trey Bodenheimer, Jr., Norwell; Brock Schott, So., Leo. Interior line — Dylan Velez, Jr., Bellmont; Easton Brown, Sr., East Noble. Inside linebacker — Dylan Krehl, So, East Noble; Aydan Rusu, Sr., Norwell. Outside linebacker — Josh Amtz, Sr., Columbia City; Drew Ringger, Sr., Norwell. Safety — Martin Smith, Sr., Columbia City; Jon Colbert, Sr., Norwell. Cornerback — Cade Shelton, Jr., Norwell; Landin Hoeppner, So., Leo.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Austin DeLeon, Jr., Norwell. Punter — Brody Bolyn, Sr., Norwell. Special teams player — Tyson Reinbold, Jr., East Noble.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Colton Pieper, Sr., Columbia City. Running back — Max Loeffler, Sr., Leo; Noah Wagner, Jr, Huntington North. Tight end — Peyton Shearer, Sr., Columbia City. Wide receiver — Kline Neuenschwander, Sr., Norwell; Logan Montoya, Sr, DeKalb; Kamden Zeisloft, Jr., Leo. Center — Riley Stewart, Jr., Leo. Guard — Truman Wirtz, Sr., Leo; Nate Terry, Sr., East Noble. Tackle — Kyle Zeddis, Sr., Norwell; AJ Spencer, Sr., Columbia City.
DEFENSE
End — Easton Carnahan, Sr., Columbia City; Dazhon Ware, Sr., New Haven. Interior line — Riley Tucker, Sr., Columbia City; Liam Marzolf, Sr., DeKalb. Inside linebacker — Alex Holcomb, Sr., Leo; Dominic Chacon, Sr., Columbia City. Outside linebacker — Ethan Crawford, Sr., Leo; Brent Fuller, Jr., Leo. Safety —Logan Hatton, So., East Noble; Jay Mares, Sr., New Haven. Cornerback — Caden Pettis, Jr., DeKalb; Ian Stahl, Jr., Columbia City.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Landon Urban, Jr., Columbia City. Punter — Colton Pieper, Sr., Columbia City. Special team player — James Getts, Jr., Columbia City.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lleyton Bailey, Sr., Norwell. Running back — Tyson Reinbold, Jr., East Noble; Tre Bates, Jr., New Haven. Tight end — Asher Chipchosky, Jr., Huntington North. Wide receiver — Keegan Corbin, Jr., East Noble. Center — Cole Mendez, Jr., Bellmont. Guard — Ayden Billard, Jr., Norwell; Mason Knoch, Jr., New Haven. Tackle — Wyatt Birch, So., DeKalb; Devin Krider, Sr., Columbia City.
DEFENSE
End — Sam Close, Sr., Huntington North; Nic Ley, So., DeKalb. Interior line — Memo Camarena, Sr., DeKalb; Cameron Hyser, Sr., Columbia City. Inside linebacker — Kolin Harris, Jr., New Haven; Jason Teusch, So., Huntington North. Outside linebacker — Graham Blythe, So., DeKalb. Safety — Cohen Payne, Jr., Columbia City; Job Hoffman, Jr., Bellmont. Cornerback — Cristian Hatch, Jr., Bellmont; AJ Ross, So., DeKalb.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Jake Patton, Sr., Leo. Punter — Tegan Irk, Sr., DeKalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.