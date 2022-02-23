College Basketball PH graduate Christlieb makes All-HCAC Second Team
CARMEL — Manchester University sophomore forward Brandon Christlieb of Ashley was picked to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Second Team.
The All-HCAC Men’s Basketball teams were announced on Wednesday.
Christlieb led the Spartans in scoring this season at 18 points per game. The Prairie Heights High graduate started in all 19 games he played in this season and scored 342 points. He scored in double figures in 17 games and scored 20 points or more in eight games.
Christlieb also led Manchester in field-goal percentage (48.8%), made field goals (121), made free throws (68) and attempted free throws (79). She also had 5.2 rebounds per game, 20 total steals and 17 blocked shots.
The Spartans went 8-16 this season, including 7-10 in HCAC play. They did not qualify for the eight-team HCAC Tournament.
Westview graduate Hales earns Academic All-District honors
GREENCASTLE — DePauw junior guard Elijah Hales, a Westview High School graduate, was named to the NCAA Division III Academic All-District VII Men’s Basketball Team last week.
Hales is an economics major with a 3.983 grade point average.
Hales leads the Tigers in scoring (18.3 points per game), three-point field-goals made (77), three-point field goals made per game (3.2) and three-point field-goal percentage (40.1%). The Topeka native also averages 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game and has made a little over 90% of his free throws (56-62).
Hales had 27 points, two assists and two rebounds to lead sixth-seeded DePauw to a 81-71 upset at No. 3 seed Ohio Wesleyan in a quarterfinal game of the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday night.
The Tigers (11-13) will play second-seeded Wooster (Ohio) in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. at Wabash.
Prep Basketball 3 area players named IBCA award’s top nominees
Garrett girls leaders Nataley Armstrong and Bailey Kelham and Prairie Heights boys junior forward Chase Bachelor were named top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Players of the Week award based on last week’s efforts.
High Schools Lakeland Winter Sports Awards set for March 15
LAGRANGE — Lakeland School Corporation’s Winter Sports Awards program will take place on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeland Auditorium. Athletes from Lakeland Junior/Senior High School and Lakeland Intermediate School will be recognized and honored.
