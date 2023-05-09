Three people arrested on Monday by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Richard M. Cleckner, 41, of the 600 block of South C.R. 400E, arrested in the 700 block of North C.R. 350E on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and habitual traffic violator.
• Landen N. Fuller, 22, of the 700 block of East Tipton Street, Huntington, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 342 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Carlos R. Gomez-Sanchez, 20, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor false identity statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.