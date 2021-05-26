ANGOLA — Trine University athletic director Matt Land announced the hiring of William Dowdy as head coach of the Thunder men’s volleyball team on Tuesday.
“Dowdy will make a fantastic addition to Trine University athletics,” Land said in a Trine press release. “His award-winning work as an assistant and his pedigree with NCAA Division III athletics make him a great fit for our young program. The future looks bright for Thunder men’s volleyball.”
Dowdy arrives at Trine after having served as a successful assistant coach at Indiana Tech, where he oversaw the defense while also serving as recruiting and video coordinator. This past season, he helped the Warriors to a 17-6 overall record and a 10-2 mark in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play to earn them a share of the regular season title and an at-large bid to the NAIA Tournament.
Dowdy was named 2021 National Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for his work at Indiana Tech.
During his time in Fort Wayne, Dowdy became the co-founder of the Warrior VC, a youth volleyball club where he has since served as head coach of the 16U team.
“I am extremely excited to take the reigns of Trine’s men’s volleyball,” said Dowdy, “It is a great opportunity to work with both returning and incoming student-athletes to build on the success of the program from this past season.”
Dowdy graduated from Adrian College in Michigan with a Master of Arts in Sports Administration and Leadership in 2018 following earning a Bachelors of Business Administration from Adrian in 2016.
While at Adrian, Dowdy was a member of the men’s volleyball team for one season during his senior year. That was the team’s first year as an NCAA Division III program.
This past season, the Thunder made their first appearance in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Championship Tournament, entering the event as the fourth seed. The team enjoyed its best season since its return in 2018 as it finished 11-6 overall and 11-5 in league play playing for two interim coaches.
Trine will return just about everybody from this past season. The only graduation loss is Hunter Monday, who has been the team’s primary setter since it restarted.
