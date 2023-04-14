TODAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland, Bethany Christian, Bishop Luers, Snider and South Bend Riley at West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
Westview, Columbia City, Chesterton, Concord, New Haven, South Adams at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
Angola at Warsaw Invitational, 9 a.m.
Central Noble and Lakewood Park at Fort Wayne South Side Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Goshen Round Robin, 10 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Lakeland at Angola, DH, 10 a.m.
Homestead and Northridge at East Noble Round Robin, 10 a.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, DH, 10 a.m.
Eastside at Churubusco, 11 a.m.
Manchester at Fremont, DH, 11 a.m.
Garrett at West Noble, DH, 11 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Lakeland at Angola, DH, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Fairfield, 10 a.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, DH, 10 a.m.
Westview at Fremont, 11 a.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne Crusaders at Hamilton, DH, noon
Eastside at Churubusco, 3 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Lakeland and Westview at Northridge’s Carmon Cripe Relays, 9 a.m.
Girls, Lakewood Park at Heritage’s Patriot Relays, 9 a.m.
Boys, Angola, DeKalb, Central Noble and East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side Relays, 10 a.m.
Boys, Churubusco’s Tim Wilkins Invite (Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Lakewood Park, Blackhawk Christian, Elkhart Christian, Jimtown, Manchester, Monroe Central, Wabash and Woodlan), 10 a.m.
Unified, East Noble at Elkhart, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Eastside, Fremont, Garrett and East Noble (JV) at Northrop’s Bruin Invitational (Colonial Oaks), 9 a.m.
Lakeland and Westview at Goshen Invitational (Black Squirrel), 10 a.m.
East Noble varsity at Warsaw, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
NCATA Division III Tournament
at Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas)
Event finals, 11 a.m.
Championship dual, Trine vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor-Concordia (Wis.) winner, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine in Indiana DIII National Championships at DePauw University, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Senior Day, Calvin at Trine, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in National Intercollegiate Final in Los Angeles, noon
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
NCAA Automatic Qualifier Tournament No. 1 at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Albion at Trine, DH, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Alma, DH, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Trine at Hope, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
MCVL Tournament championship match at Mount Union (Ohio), 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in National Intercollegiate Final in Los Angeles, noon
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Prairie Heights at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Wawasee, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Lakewood Park at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Bethany Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Whitko, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Concordia at Angola, 5 p.m.
Westview at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fort Wayne North Side, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
DeKalb at Carroll (Autumn Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine at Albion Spring Invitational (Marshall Country Club), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Adrian at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.