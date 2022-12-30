College Hockey Thunder men best Hamilton
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team defeated Hamilton (N.Y.) 4-2 in a non-conference contest at Thunder Ice Arena Friday night.
The Thunder (7-5-1) had three power play goals and scored three unanswered goals in the second period after the Continentals (5-4) scored the first goal nearly five minutes into the period.
Brendan Prappas and Tim Organ each had a goal and an assist for Trine. Garrett Hallford and Sean Henry also scored. Drew Welsch, Evan Carroll and Jackson Clark had an assist apiece.
Cristian Wong-Ramos made 13 saves in the Thunder goal. Trine outshot Hamilton 39-15.
