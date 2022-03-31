Craig and Kristi Collins opened The Rooted Vegan on Oct. 27 on the square in downtown Angola, offering 100% dairy and animal free food and drink specialties and gluten-free baked goods, including no eggs, dairy, honey and animal by-products,
The shop features vegan baked and savory foods, non-dairy cheese and vanilla oat milk creamer.
With Kristi’s more than 20 years of food service, The Rooted Vegan displays her culinary skills.
The couple enjoyed a good reception with their baked goods at the Steuben Farmer’s Market but wanted to expand to offer 100% vegan fare to their customers.
Both dedicated vegans, Craig and Kristi renovated the former coffee house site on the square and have been well received by of both vegan and non-vegan customers.
Menu choices include the gluten free, black bean nachos while the pepper-crusted Buddha bowl is also a favorite, featuring basmati rice, pepper-crusted tofu, mango salsa, cherry tomatoes, purple cabbage, mixed spring greens dried cranberries drizzled with a sweet and smoky, house made dressing.
Breakfast fare includes regular or gluten free brown sugar and cinnamon coffee cake, orange pistachio or gluten free chocolate raspberry donuts, juices, teas, Celsius energy drinks, and a variety of Kombucha teas.
Specials are posted on Facebook daily. They began with a small menu with two or three options each category.
“We do change up the menu, but not so much. We found people like change but like the staples as well,” said Kristi.
The menu offers many selections and new creations, but entrees are seldom taken away if ingredients on hand. Soups and one hot meal might change. The kitchen allows limited room as almost everything is from scratch — except for the bagels.
The baked goods specialties offered in optional gluten-free recipes are also popular.
Dine in or carry out, The Rooted Vegan opens at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday-Saturday with lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Phone 260-316-5500, located at 30 North Public Square, Angola.
