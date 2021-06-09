AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has added three new board members — Pete Kempf, Chad Sutton and Matt Faber — to fill seats left vacant by terms ending and resignations earlier this year.
Kempf serves as a financial adviser for Credent Wealth Management. He previously worked as the head of the Business and Vocational Department, head football coach, Baron Television director and educator at DeKalb High School.
Kempf is a Wabash College graduate with degrees in history, education and psychology. He earned an Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University.
He serves the community as a member of the Rotary Club and with the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library. He and his wife, Jackie, have two daughters, Rowan and Lottie, and a son, Peter the 7th. They live in Auburn and have family roots that run more than 140 years deep in northeast Indiana. The Kempfs are passionate about serving DeKalb County and are excited for the future of our community, the chamber said in a news release.
Sutton has pioneered the Career Development Program at Garrett High School. He graduated from the University of Indianapolis with a degree in secondary education, but began his professional career in the lumber industry and transitioned into the construction business as the owner and operator of his own construction company.
In 2008, Sutton made a switch back into the world of education as the construction trades teacher at Garrett High School. He has been married to his wife, Michelle, for 28 years and has two children, Bailey and Garrett. The family lives in Garrett, and they are excited for the future of DeKalb County, a news release said.
Faber is the owner and general contractor of M.F. Projects LLC. A graduate of DeKalb High School and Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne for civil engineering technology, he has been a resident of Auburn since 1988. He has always had a passion for making a difference for individuals, families and the community through his goal of owning his own construction company, the chamber said in a news release.
Faber is recently married to Lisa Faber, and he enjoys being outdoors and attending concerts. He is excited to be a part of the DeKalb Chamber board and is ready to embark on this new chapter in service to DeKalb County, the chamber said.
