KENDALLVILLE — Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties, is seeking sponsorships for the 2022 “Power of the Purse” fundraiser.
Noble County’s “Power of the Purse” will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, and browsing of the purses for the raffle. Presentations and drawings are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale, beginning Aug. 1. Tickets are $20 per person and include two drink tickets and one raffle ticket.
Sponsorship levels are:
Chanel Level: $5,000. Sponsorship includes event and program recognition, logo on event website, five event tickets and five raffle tickets.
Louis Vuitton Level: $2,500. Sponsorship includes event and program recognition, logo on event website, three event tickets and three raffle tickets.
Prada Level: $1,000. Sponsorship includes event and program recognition, logo on event website, two event tickets and two raffle tickets.
Coach Level: $500. Sponsorship includes event and program recognitions, logo on event website and 2 raffle tickets.
Pack-A-Purse: Individuals, businesses and groups of friends can get creative and put together one of the 60 or more themed purses to be raffled at the event. Purses should be valued at $250 and filled with items to complete the package. Packed purses, with a detailed description of the contents, will be collected through Friday, Oct 7. The Indiana Gaming Commission license is: #012369..
Sponsorship checks may be made payable to Crossroads United Way, P.O. Box 3048, Elkhart IN 46515. For information, contact Denise Landers at landersd@crossroadsuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.