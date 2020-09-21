BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board on Monday elected Kelly Brown as its newest member.
Brown will replace Greg Newcomer, who resigned last month for health reasons from the seat representing rural Wilmington Township. She will fill the remainder of Newcomer’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
Brown was among five candidates who were interviewed by the board Monday before its vote. The board voted 5-0 to select Brown, with board President Leon Steury not indicating his preference.
Donald Goff, Kristian Hoff, Patricia Imhoff and Darryl Scoville also applied to fill the open seat.
“You cannot go wrong with any of them,” Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens told board members before they voted.
“Every candidate, I think, was outstanding,” board member Phil Carpenter said after the vote.
Stephens thanked the other four candidates for submitting their names.
“I wish we could seat all of you, but that’s not possible,” Stephens told them.
No one signed up to run for the board seat representing Concord Township in the Nov. 3 election.
Carpenter was intending to retire from the seat. Stephens said with no candidate to replace him, Carpenter can remain in the seat for the next four years, or until he chooses to leave.
The board also chose Craig Davis as its new vice president, an office held until now by Newcomer.
