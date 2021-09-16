KENDALLVILLE — New Hope Clubhouse held the 9th annual Stomp out the Stigma 5K run and walk Saturday at Bixler Lake Park in Kendallville.
The Stomp Out the Stigma 5K was started to increase awareness surrounding mental illness. Since its inception, funds raised from the sponsorship have assisted New Hope with furthering the employment and educational services offered at the Clubhouse. The organization’s goal is to continue to break down barriers surrounding mental illness in northeast Indiana.
Over 165 people from all over northeast Indiana participated in this year’s event which circled Bixler Lake, incorporating both pavement and trails. Prizes were awarded to the first place male and female finishers. The first place male finisher, with a time of 21 minutes and 21 seconds, was Carson Niccum. The first place female finisher with a time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds was Laura Silver.
Nearly 60 area organizations helped sponsor this year’s event. Highest level sponsors for the 2021 event included Best Deal Auto Sales Inc., American Legion Angola Post 31, Therma Tru Doors and Alum-Elec Structures Inc.
New Hope Clubhouse, located in Kendallville, provides rehabilitation and growth opportunities for adult men and women living with mental illness in northeast Indiana. Clubhouse serves residents of Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.