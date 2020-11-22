CHURUBUSCO — All Smith-Green Community School students now have their own device to access virtual education opportunities.
Technology Director Dave Uchtman gave the school board a technology report via Zoom during the board’s Nov. 16 meeting, including the news that all students can participate in virtual education on a school-owned device.
“As of right now, we are completely, 100%, 1-1,” he said. “This means that every student grades K-12 has a device, and they are taking it home with them on a nightly basis.”
Parents were given the option to purchase insurance for these devices, Uchtman said, and about half have taken that option.
“It gets used more than you might think,” he said.
The corporation purchased new devices in June for grades 2, 6, and 9, which Uchtman said just arrived due to production delays.
Grades 2 and 6 have their devices, he said, and grade 9 students will receive theirs soon.
Uchtman said that he’s looking at purchasing additional external access points to providing WiFi in the parking lot and possibly the athletic fields. More information on that will be coming at the board’s December meeting.
Through a grant application in partnership with Whitley County Consolidated Schools, SGCS purchased five mobile hotspots to provide internet service to students who do not have internet access.
“Those are all in use at this point, so we just bought 10 more,” Uchtman said. “I’ve got a list of about four people who need them.”
Board member Luke Gross asked if the grant pays for both the physical device and the wireless service, to which Superintendent Dan Hile replied in the affirmative.
“In fact, we have a significant amount left,” Hile said, but he’s hesitant to purchase too many devices, citing the monthly fee for each.
“In my mind, not knowing how long this will go,” Hile said, “it’d be great to have some of that money left over if they’ll let us extend it in case we need them longer.”
Uchtman confirmed that the corporation has funding for 75 devices and data for nine months total.
Gross also asked about security on those devices. Uchtman said that only student chromebooks can connect to the devices, and that web access for those chromebooks is filtered the same as if they were at school.
Concerning faculty, Uchtman said that all teachers are using Canvas to distribute educational materials and assignments.
“Our teachers have become very adept at using Canvas,” he said. “Our students are very adept at using Canvas. This is our main learning mechanism during virtual learning … and during student quarantine.”
He noted that the district has purchased a couple of new software items to help facilitate virtual learning, including a screen recording software for teachers and software to streamline the sharing of assignments in .pdf form.
Uchtman said that the corporation has moved from Zoom to Microsoft Teams for virtual meetings.
“The main reason we did that is because Teams is already part of our Microsoft licensing, and Zoom, at some point, was going to start charging us,” Uchtman said. “It’s working pretty well, I think. There’s some adjustments that we’re making for students and staff.”
Hile commended Uchtman for his work during the pandemic, saying that he’s done a great job of keeping ahead of technology issues while keeping in mind the possible long-term impacts.
The board also received a transportation report. Highlights read by Hile included COVID-19 procedures such as seating charts, mask wearing, and cleaning.
The report also noted that ridership decreased at the start of the year, but has been increasing as students return from virtual learning.
Royer noted that all buses now have exterior cameras, and that stop-arm violations seem to have decreased. Neither she nor Hile had statistics available, but said that they’ve noticed a decrease in stop-arm violation calls over the radio.
Additional business included approval of two resolutions to transfer funds to the corporation’s Rainy Day Fund. One resolution transferred $3,165.21 from the fund previously used to pay retirement severance bonds, now considered dormant as the final payment from it came in 2017, Royer said.
The second resolution transferred $338,147.49 (plus December’s interest) from an old fund for investing in certificates of deposit. Royer said that, during the corporation’s last audit, the State Board of Accounts recommended transferring that money to another fund.
Transferring those funds to the Rainy Day Fund will move them to a different bank account that earns more interest than the current one, Royer said.
The Rainy Day Fund “will be just under $1 million,” Royer said.
In the superintendent report, Hile welcomed new Churubusco Junior High social studies teacher Chad Smekens, who will replace Shannon Beard as Beard moves to a CJHS language arts position.
Hile also thanked Churubusco Elementary School grade 2 teacher Mary Ray, who has submitted her intent to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, her 24th year with the district.
“A huge thank you to Mrs. Ray for everything she’s done for our kids, our school and our community,” Hile said. “She will definitely be missed, but congratulations to her.”
Hile also updated the board on pending background checks for recent hires. Gross asked why a person hired in June (names were not available via the public board packet) was still waiting; Business Manager Jodi Royer said that there were submission issues with that person. In general, she said, the criminal checks come back quickly, and the Department of Child Services checks take more time to come through.
“That’s a requirement that just, I think it was in the last year, became part of the requirements” for hiring new teachers, Royer said.
She and Hile both said that they intend to have all such checks back by the board’s December meeting.
Prior to its November meeting, the board conducted a public hearing and meeting on a fourth amendment to the school corporation’s lease with the building corporation, in conjunction with the board’s recent decision to issue bonds for capital projects. The hearing had no public comments, and the board passed several resolutions relating to the bond issue 5-0.
