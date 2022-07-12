FRIDAY
PREP FOOTBALL
East Noble’s Bryce Charles, Eastside’s Laban Davis, Garrett’s Trey Richards and Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Murat Shrine North/South All-Star Classic at Indianapolis Ben Davis High School, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.