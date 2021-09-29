Prep Boys Tennis No. 16 Warriors loses close one to No. 17 Homestead
FORT WAYNE — Westview had a late-season challenge added to its schedule and lost to Homestead 3-2 in a matchup of state-ranked teams Monday.
The deciding match was at No. 2 doubles. where Spartans Max Holliday and Cole Steinacker rallied from losing the first set to defeat Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Westview had straight-set singles wins from Elijah Hostetler at No. 2 and Brennan Beachy at No. 3.
On Tuesday, the Warriors bounced back with a 5-0 sweep over Central Noble. Westview dropped a total of three games in the win.
No. 17 Homestead 3,
No. 16 Westview 2
Singles: 1. Stephen Meier (H) def. Isaiah Hostetler 6-1, 6-1. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Jared Sagan 6-1, 7-6 (9-7). 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. James Cowan 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Alex Graber-Matthew Otten (H) def. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz 6-1, 6-0. 2. Max Holliday-Cole Steinacker (H) def. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hosteter (W) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Carter Meinika 6-0, 6-1. 3. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Carter Wilkinson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Landyn Champion-Ryne Keirn 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Noah Shepherd-Caleb Weaver 6-0, 6-0.
Singles carry PH past Whitko
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights had straight-set victories from all three singles players Tuesday in defeating Whitko 3-2 in the regular season finale for both teams.
Leyton Byler at No. 1, Breyton Ambler at No. 2 and Chase Bachelor at No. 3 picked up the singles wins for the Panthers (7-12).
PH’s Maverick Deveau defeated Wildcat Reid Deneve 8-0 in the lone junior varsity match.
Heights will play Angola in a semifinal dual of the DeKalb Sectional today at 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights 3, Whitko 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Logan Hoffman 6-1, 6-0. 2. Breyton Ambler (PH) def. Blake Shroeder 6-1, 6-3. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Braden Wolfe 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Owsley-Hollenbaugh (Wh) def. Lounsbury-H. Culler 6-2, 6-1. 2. Cornell-Beer (Wh) def. Krapfl-M. Levitz 6-4, 6-1.
Prep Boys Soccer Barons fall in overtime
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost 2-1 in overtime to Bellmont in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday.
Jace Benson scored the only goal for the Barons (8-5 overall, 3-4 NE8).
Hornets edge Panthers
AUBURN — Angola defeated Lakewood Park 4-3 on Tuesday.
AJ Hersel scored all four goals for the Hornets, and Darren Haire had a pair of assists. In goal, Braeden Wright had five saves.
Scoring for the Panthers were Cam Hindle for two goals and Kayden Kirtley for one.
Burns leads Panthers over Warriors
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Isaac Burns scored four goals and had two saves as the goalie in a 5-2 win over Woodlan Tuesday.
Kevin Segovia tallied his first goal of the season. Segovia and Cal Wilhelm each had assists for Prairie Heights.
Sam Zolman had five saves and received credit for the win. Burns played keeper for 10 minutes.
Prep Girls Soccer Barons lose to Squaws, beat Warriors
DECATUR — DeKalb lost to Bellmont 5-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday.
Carly Gilbert had three goals and two assists for the Squaws. Kenzie Fuelling had two goals.
In Emma on Tuesday, the Barons rebounded with a 3-0 win over Westview.
Angola downs Braves
FORT WAYNE — The Hornets defeated Blackhawk Christian 2-1 on Tuesday.
Maddie Dailey scored a goal for Angola, and its other goal was an own goal by the Braves.
Prep Football Charger JV team wins
LIGONIER — West Noble’s junior varsity team defeated Garrett 48-20 on Monday.
Fernando Macias had over 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Chargers (4-2).
Kyler Slowke completed 7-of-9 passes for 110 yards for West Noble and threw a touchdown pass to Jalun Shaffer. Mark Day and Jesse Shaffer each had a rushing touchdown, and Brady Barth made 5-of-7 extra-point kicks.
Noah Rassner and Jalun Shaffer each had an interception for the Chargers.
M.S. Cross Country Blazers run against conference foes
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eastside’s junior high cross country team competed with Fairfield and Prairie Heights at Prairie Heights Thursday.
In the boys’ race, Andrew Strong was first overall at 11 minutes, 46 seconds. Noah Dove was fifth at 12:50. Hunter Ellinger was 12th at 13:21. Nolan Davis was 17th at 13:55. William McCreery was 20th at 14:18.
Gage Donaldson was 24th at 14:34. Jackson Burley was 27th at 14:55. Carder Davis was 29th at 16:27. Wyatt Tolley was 31st at 18:15. Cooper Kaiser was 32nd at 19:08.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack finished second at 14:09. Lucy Kitchen was eighth at 15:17. Layla Fritz was 18th at 17:13.
Garrett runs against three schools
LAGRANGE — Garrett’s middle school cross country teams ran against Central Noble, Lakeland and Oak Farm Montessori at LaGrange Thursday.
In the boys’ race, Kohen Smith was fourth overall at 12:11. Conner Boltz (12:18) was sixth with Aiden Boltz (12:38) in seventh and Wade Kirby (13:02) in 10th.
Garrett defeated Oak Farm 28-29. Central Noble and Lakeland did not field full teams.
In the girls’ race, Garrett’s Adelle Remanetz was second overall at 13:01.
Emma Coffman (13:14) was fourth, Elly Cossairt (13:22) was fifth, Charlotte Lemen (13:48) was seventh and Molly Martin (13:59) was ninth.
With the only complete teams, Garrett defeated Oak Farm 15-44.
M.S. Soccer Garrett defeats CN
GARRETT — Garrett won 5-0 over Central Noble on Monday.
Brodey Dice made seven saves in goal for the Cougars. Treyton Fletcher had three shots on goal.
College Tennis Trine’s Spirrison honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Ashley Spirrison was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Spirrison had two wins late last week to reach the Round of 16 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Central Regional Championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She had two wins in the consolation bracket of the doubles tournament with partner Ellie Cole, a Central Noble graduate.
College Golf Trine men win home MIAA jamboree
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s golf team won its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Saturday at Zollner Golf Course by one shot over Calvin, 288-289.
Hope was third with 290 and Kalamazoo was fourth with 296. Knight Sam Holland was medalist with 67.
Jack Brockie led the Thunder with a 71, and was tied for third individually. Mark Civanich and Brogan Brockie were tied for seventh with 72. Mitch Lowney fired 73, and Charlie Erikson had 77.
Ten other Trine players played as individuals, led by Nick Phillips tying for 11th place with 73.
Nick Cocccaro, Nathaniel Acres and Mitch Blank had 76s for the Thunder. Carter Rang shot 79, Sean Hogan had 80, and Justin Glessner had 82. Colin Crumrine shot 83, Jacob Roeder had 84 and Tyler Rod had 87.
Trine women 8th in jamboree
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team was eighth in Kalamazoo’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree, shooting 360 at Milham Park.
Hope won the jamboree by a shot over Adrian, 332-333. Alma’s Morgan Yates was medalist with a 74.
Maire Sullivan led the Thunder with 86. Trine also had 88 from Lily Williamson, 91 from Carli Sanford and 95s from Grace Dubec and Bailey Bravata. Kelly Miller played as an individual and shot 104.
College Soccer Trine women win on senior day
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s soccer team defeated Earlham 3-1 on senior day at Weaver Field Saturday.
Paige Skaff and Bella Mabry each had a goal and an assist for the Thunder (9-0-1). Olivia Argentieri also scored.
Trine outshot the Quakers 23-5. Jessalyn Friederick made one save in goal for the Thunder.
Thunder men prevail at Anderson
ANDERSON — Tyler Murphy scored both of its goals 1 minute, 23 seconds apart late in the second half to lead Trine’s men’s soccer team past Anderson 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Murphy scored his first goal on a penalty kick, then scored on an assist from Brian Morris with 13 minutes left.
Luis Rodriguez only had to make one save in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder (5-3).
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores from the week of Sept. 20.
MEN: Moose — Joey Glover 276, Bill Spice 257, Mike Hasselman 256, Jim Smith 256. Booster — Zach Dohner 279, 794 series, Kris Purdy 267, Rocky Sattison 265, Ryan David 258, Sam Anglin 258, Rob Wilson 257, Jason Flaugh 257, Billy Zink 256, Tim Klinker 255, Stan Woods 255, Kris Levy 254, Ken Henry 254, Jon Wallace 715 series. Friday Morning Trio — Dan Hartleroad 255. Masters & Slaves — Kris Levy 280.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachel Gardner 232, 602 series, Dawn Simmons 213, 581 series, Willa Thompson 207, Megan Books 201, Katrina Nickerson 534 series. Booster — Heather Newman 203, 593 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 212, 572 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 605 series. Majors — Madi Flaugh 254, 576 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 202, 512 series.
