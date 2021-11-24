LAGRANGE — It’s going to seem like the Lakeland boys will field a brand new basketball team this season. But it’s going to be a squad that’s going to be more and more in the way second-year coach Chris Keil wants it.
“We will be rebuilding at the beginning of the season, getting a lot of guys valuable varsity experience,” Keil said. “By mid- to late season, we hope to be a very good team that no one wants to play in the sectional due to our defensive tenacity and grit.”
A lot revolved around Brayden Bontrager and Mason Douglas last season as the Lakers finished 9-14, 5-6 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Those two combined to score 35 points per game last season. Bontrager is Lakeland’s all-time leading scorer in basketball regardless of gender with 1,666 points.
Lakeland also lost guard Bracey Shepherd to graduation. Shepherd was a key player for the Lakers over the past couple of seasons.
The only Laker returning with significant varsity experience is junior guard Ben Keil, the coach’s son. Ben averaged 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.6 steals per game last season. He missed a few games later in the season because of a broken wrist.
Juniors Zeke Wachtman, Tommy Curtis and Christian Troyer got chances to play meaningful minutes late last season. Wachtman is a center, Troyer is a forward and Curtis is a guard.
Also expected to contribute for Lakeland are senior Jason McBride, sophomores Nate Keil and Taylor Wells, and juniors Owen Troyer, Deion Marshall and Mark Wells.
“Our strengths will be our ability to play good, solid pressure defense, and we have several guys who can knock down the 3!” Chris Keil said.
