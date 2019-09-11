The road to a successful career in the medical field can be long. Beginning the journey as early as high school will help gain experience, credits and set expectations for what’s to come. If you or a young adult in your life shows interest in the health care industry, encourage them to start taking steps toward career goals early.
A good way to gauge your own interest in the field is by applying to shadow professionals or volunteering. As a high school student, be vocal about your desire to pursue a career. Once you land a position, you will create connections, receive hands-on training and gain valuable experience.
Here are some good avenues to take when navigating a future in health care as recommended by the National Association for College Admissions Counseling.
Choosing the right courses
While in high school, you should be honest about your career goals when discussing class schedules with a guidance counselor. Be specific about the avenue you plan to navigate as each field may require classes focused in certain areas. Most medical schools prefer their candidates have extensive history in courses like biology, chemistry, physics and math.
In addition to an impressive curriculum, many schools are impressed by those who volunteer. If you can, apply to volunteer at a nursing homes or health care facility to experience the industry.
Excelling as a student
Choosing the right combination of classes to start your path on a medical journey is only the beginning. You must also balance your education, social life and volunteering while excelling at the difficult courses. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you struggle on a subject and require more attention to understand. Hiring a tutor can help.
Internships
Many health care facilities encourage high school students to take on an internship role to receive hands-on training. In these programs, you may find yourself working in labs, conducting research and problem solving. This is experience you will use as you pursue a career after high school. Plus, internships are a great achievement to showcase on a college application.
