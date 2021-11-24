south whitley — In head coach Chris Benedict’s first year at the helm for the Whitko boys basketball team, the Wildcats finished 16-8, their best record in 10 years and good enough for second place in the Three Rivers Conference.
Additionally, the Wildcats won their first sectional game since 2016, an accomplishment Benedict and his team are looking to build on despite graduating six seniors.
Among those six seniors were Brett Sickafoose (17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season), who led the team in many categories and is now playing for Grace College, and Drake Lewis (15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season), who is second in all categories.
“The big thing is we’re filling a lot of voids,” Benedict said. “The experience level will come into play, no question. But as time goes on, that shouldn’t be an issue.”
The three seniors returning all saw playing time on the varsity team last year in forwards Slater Craig (1.2 ppg last season), Ryan Brown (1.1 rpg last season) and Mason Streby (2 ppg and 2 rpg last season).
“Craig was the quarterback of our football team this year,” Benedict said. “He’s a kid that can find ways to get baskets for us inside and out. He can play on the perimeter or in the post.”
Benedict said Brown will be expected to get rebounds on both sides of the ball as well as setting screens and helping to keep the offense flowing from the full court into the half court.
Streby played in every varsity game last season, but will play a much more active role as the team’s leading post player.
“He will be our power post presence,” Benedict said. “He is going to have to rebound extremely hard and guard the other team’s best player on the inside. He’s going to have to play tough throughout the course of that.”
Sophomore guard Collin Ziebarth will lead the team at point guard this season. He averaged about eight minutes a game in the four games he played at the varsity level a year ago.
“Collin is a kid with high energy,” Benedict said. “He’s going to be able to knock down perimeter jumpers, and we’re expecting him to run the show a little bit from that position.”
Guards Kyler Krull, a sophomore, and David Ousley, a junior, are the other two players brought up from the junior varsity after seeing limited varsity action last season. Benedict said that Krull will be expected to be one of the team’s top scorers while Ousley’s role will be handling the ball for the offense and being able to score on open shots when needed.
Rounding out the varsity roster is foreign exchange student Luca Zago. Benedict said that Zago will be another perimeter depth player who will see playing time.
Junior center Brent Bowers is a player who Benedict listed as one that will see action on both the junior varsity and varsity teams this season.
“Bowers is another kid who can play inside for us,” Benedict said. “He’s about 6 foot, 4 inches and is a good back to the basket player who sees the floor really well.”
With the team being as young and inexperienced at the varsity level, Benedict said a lot of the time there aren’t a whole lot of expectations as they’re just excited they are on the varsity team.
“From a coaching standpoint, our expectations never change,” Benedict said. “We want to compete and be in the upper echelon of the conference and compete for a conference championship. By the time sectionals come around, we want to be playing our best basketball. Those are our short-term goals. Our long-term goals are just kind of figuring out who we are.”
Whitko’s varsity season tips off today when it hosts county rival Columbia City at 7:45 p.m.
