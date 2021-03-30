BUTLER — It’s a situation nearly every Indiana high school baseball team will face this season: how much game experience do they have after losing the entire 2020 campaign due to COVID-19?
The Eastside Blazers put together an outstanding 2019 season, winning the Northeast Corner Conference season championship. They finished 22-4, losing to LaVille in the championship game of the Westview Sectional.
Their first action of the 2021 season came March 23 in a scrimmage at Fremont.
“It opened our eyes to what we need to do better in a few areas,” head coach Aaron Willard said. “It was just good to get back out there.
“It’s a little different this year. Now, we’re teaching a couple of different classes instead of just one class,” he said. “Usually, you have to get your freshmen up to speed, but this year, we have to get two classes up to speed. Some of the sophomores who are going to play varsity baseball, they have to catch up real quick.
“That’s just the reality,” Willard said. “It’s not just going to be our problem, it’s going to be everybody’s problem.”
What will help the 2021 Blazers is there are six seniors, including four with varsity experience, and three underclassmen who had roles in the team’s success in 2019.
Seniors Hayden Gardner, Dylan Hertig and Wade Miller were all starters two years ago.
Gardner returns at first base after batting .259 with 14 hits, nine runs scored and eight runs batted in during the 2019 season.
Hertig, who played third and caught as a sophomore, will be Eastside’s primary catcher this season. As a sophomore, he batted .361, with 26 hits, 20 runs scored while driving in 21.
Miller, a lefty, played center field and pitched. In 2019, he batted .241 with 20 hits, 31 runs scored, seven RBIs while drawing a team-leading 20 walks.
As a freshman, Owen Willard batted .325 with 13 hits, scoring 10 runs and driving in nine. On the mound, he went 3-0 in 9.2 innings.
Now a junior, Nick Snyder picked up a varsity win in 2019, pitching eight innings with nine strikeouts.
While not logging an at-bat in 2019, junior Laithyn Cook was used as a pinch-runner, scoring 10 runs for the Blazers.
Senior Caleb Vanover didn’t play in 2019, but was used as a designated hitter as a freshman in the 2018 season. He batted .111, driving in six runs.
What this Eastside squad lacks is experienced varsity pitching, as the three top pitchers on the 2019 team graduated after that season.
In the scrimmage, the Blazer mentor said pitchers had difficulties throwing strikes at times.
“We’ve got to be able to throw it across a little more,” coach Willard said. “At the same time, we have some good, strong arms.
“Offensively, I think we’ll develop. I think it will be a work in progress,” he said. “I don’t think we’re as athletic overall as we were a few years ago, but I still think we’ll be pretty good 1-9 (in the batting order).”
This year’s Blazers will need to be versatile, as several players will move to different positions on the field depending on who’s pitching. There’s also the issue of finding a lineup balance between players who are better on defense or at the plate.
Owen Willard, Snyder and junior Jack Buchanan will anchor the Blazer pitching rotation. Miller, seniors Liam Franz and Colben Steury and sophomore Carsen Jacobs should also take turns on the mound.
Sophomore Caeden Moughler and freshman Ryder Reed may get looks as well.
As of now, coach Willard sees Gardner at first, with Steury at second, Owen Willard at shortstop and Snyder at third.
Buchanan and Snyder will get chances at first or third base. Cook, Franz, Jacobs and Reed could all play at different infield positions, depending on who pitches for the Blazers.
Miller returns to center field. Buchanan, Cook, Franz, Jacobs, Moughler, Vanover and junior Hugh Henderson could also see time in the outfield as well.
“It’s not like we have a third baseman that’s just going to play third base,” coach Willard said. “We have guys who can play multiple spots.”
The 2019 coaching staff returns with Tony Emenhiser, Garth Fiedler, Kevin Fiedler, John Gravante and Bryce Yoder.
Just as Willard’s softball teams did year in and year out, winning is an expectation. In four years with the baseball program, his teams have gone 78-27, averaging more than 19 wins per season.
After winning sectional titles in 2017 and 2018 and playing in the title game in 2019, all at Westview, Eastside will host a new sectional grouping this year, consisting of Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, South Adams and Woodlan.
“I like our potential on the mound,” coach Willard said. “I like some of our hitters. They have the capability of hitting the ball pretty hard at times.
“We might look like an older team, but we’re really kind of inexperienced,” he said. “It isn’t like we have a lot of kids that’s played a ton of varsity baseball.
“It could be a learning curve early, (but) if we just grow and grow and grow, as we get going, we could be hard to handle later in the season.”
The Blazers open their season today, March 30, against Antwerp, Ohio, and visit Woodlan Thursday. Eastside faces DeKalb Wednesday, April 7 at Parkview Field.
