MONTPELIER, Ohio — The Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Field Technology Day will take place Thursday, Aug. 10.
The event begins with a free meal at 4:30 p.m. at the Williams County SWCD office, 11246 S.R. 15, Montpelier.
Learn how to save money on your agricultural acres by turning “RED Acres $ GREEN $.”
Sarah Moore is a precision ag and conservation specialist who works daily with landowners to target conservation to match their operation’s goals and bring in revenue.
Can conservation and profitable farming go hand-in-hand? Absolutely! One of the easiest ways to do this is through precision conservation.
Every grower knows where the problem spots are on their fields, but do you know how much it is costing you? By targeting these small areas of the field — and putting them into a conservation practice, as part of a program or other — farmers can turn something that may have been losing money into profit, all while addressing resource concerns on the farm.
This presentation will address how to key in on these problematic areas using various levels of data, some of the different options available as alternative practices, and real-life examples of using a farm ledger to help you determine a return on investment.
Brent Nicol is an agriculture conservation practitioner for The Nature Conservancy in Ohio where he works with farmers to make economical and agronomic decisions while protecting Lake Erie, the Ohio River and their tributaries.
Nicol will present how to get a “Return on Investment with Conservation Practices.” He will show how on-farm data is sometimes underutilized but can be an important piece of farm profitability. In this presentation, Nicol will be taking a deep dive into how to utilize on-farm data to make better management decisions across the acre.
Along with on-farm data, he will also explore the agronomic and financial benefits of implementing in-field conservation practices such as no-till and cover crops to demonstrate increases in return on investment with these practices.
Continuing education credits (CEU) will be available: 1.0 credit for precision agriculture and 1.0 credit for crop management.
This event is sponsored by the Williams SWCD. There is no cost to attend, but reservations for dinner are requested by Friday, Aug. 4.
Call the Williams County SWCD office at (419) 636-9395 to make reservations or to ask questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.