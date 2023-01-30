PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional
Fort Wayne North Side vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Carroll vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Fairfield Sectional
NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Concordia Sectional
Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Central Noble Sectional
Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m.
Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional
Lakewood Park vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Wawasee at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
West Noble at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
