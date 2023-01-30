PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectional first-round games

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional

Fort Wayne North Side vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Carroll vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Fairfield Sectional

NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Concordia Sectional

Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Central Noble Sectional

Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m.

Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional

Lakewood Park vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.

PREP BOYS SWIMMING

Wawasee at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

West Noble at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

