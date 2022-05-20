Prep Baseball Lakers wallop Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakeland defeated Bethany Christian 17-1 in five innings on Friday.
All 10 Laker players reached base safely.
Caedan Caballero hit a three-run home run for Lakeland. Jayden Marshall had three hits and was a homer run short of the cycle. Deion Marshall, Carson Mickem and Drannon Miller had two hits apiece.
Mickem pitched a complete game victory for the Lakers, allowing an unearned run and one hit and striking out five.
Garrett defeats Lakeland
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Lakeland 11-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
Luke Holcomb was 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and five runs batted in to lead the Railroaders. Graham Kelham pitched the first five innings to get the win, allowing four runs (three earned) and four hits and striking out nine. He also went 2-for-3 with the bat with two doubles, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs.
Jaxson Nodine had two hits and two RBIs for Garrett. Jasen Bailey had two hits, and Aaden Lytle scored twice.
Mark Wells doubled and drove in three runs for the Lakers. Carson Mickem and Jason McBride each had two hits. Mickem and Caedan Caballero each scored two runs.
Chargers beat by Falcons
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Fairfield 8-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Owen Miller threw a one-hit shutout and struck out seven for the Falcons, Casey Murray doubled, walked, had a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs.
Zayne Patrick had the lone hit for the Chargers on their senior day. Peter Bradley drew a walk.
EN-Goshen games canceled
GOSHEN — East Noble’s varsity and junior varsity games with Goshen scheduled for Thursday were canceled and will not be made up. The RedHawks had conference games to make up on Thursday.
The Knights end their regular season with games at Fort Wayne North Side today and at NorthWood on Monday.
Eagles edged out by Wawasee
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost 8-6 to Wawasee Friday.
Croix Haberstock went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Keaton Blessing also had a pair of RBIs and pitched two innings of relief and allowed two runs (both unearned) on two hits and three strikeouts.
Westview falls to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North three runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Westview 3-1 Friday.
Alec Titus went 2-for-3 with a double, and Bucky Lehman had the lone run batted in for the Warriors.
Titus got the start on the mound and went 5 2/3 innings allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Prep Softball Blazers win regular season finale
FORT WAYNE — Eastside ended the regular season with an 11-5 victory over Northrop on Friday.
The Blazers had 12 hits and enter sectional play with a 22-1 record. Skyelar Kessler was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in. Grace Kreischer was 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base.
Josie Richman was the starting and winning pitcher for Eastside. She allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits over six innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
Baron comeback falls short vs. Summit champ
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost to the Summit Athletic Conference champion Northrop 8-7 on Thursday.
The Barons scored three runs each on the fifth and sixth innings as they attempted to rally from a 7-1 deficit after four innings. But they were unable to get the tying run.
Brenna Spangler was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in for DeKalb. Katie Waters reached base in all four plate appearances with a single, double and two walks, and also scored a run.
Lillie Cserep, Jayla Brown and Paige Storck had two hits apiece for the Barons. Cserep had two doubles and an RBI while Brown drove in two runs.
Panthers get wins over Fremont, Garrett
FREMONT — Prairie Heights had a six-run second inning to key its 10-4 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Fremont Thursday.
Kalli Aaron hit her fifth home run of the season for the Panthers. Starting and winning pitcher Trinity Pratt hit her second homer of 2022 and drove in two runs. Only three of Heights’ runs were earned.
Aaron had two hits, two runs and stole a base. Pratt scattered 10 hits, two hit batters and a walk over six innings and held the Eagles to four earned runs.
Lillie Booher singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for PH. Savana Phares drove in three runs. Emily McCrea scored twice, tripled and had an RBI.
Jada Rhonehouse hit her sixth home run of the season for Fremont. She was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Freshmen Rylee Goetz and Claire Foulk each had two hits and a run batted in. Addy Parr scored twice.
On Friday, the Panthers defeated Garrett 8-1.
Aaron finished 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run and three RBIs, and Pratt went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs.
McCrea tossed seven innings, allowed a run on five hits with 11 strikeouts.
Halle Hathaway homered for the Railroaders, and Kyana Martinez doubled.
Churubusco tops Marines, Luers
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco beat Hamilton 13-0 on Thursday and topped Bishop Luers 7-2 on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Grace Lawson reached base in all four plate appearances for the Eagles with two doubles, a walk and being hit by a pitch. She also scored two runs and drove in a run.
Kaelyn Marks also had two hits and an RBI for Churubusco. She also scored a run. Madison Hosted tripled, walked and scored a run.
Knights lose to Bremen
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Bremen 17-3 in five innings on Thursday.
Gretchen Willis had two home runs and six runs batted in the for the Lions.
Jalyn Thompson had two hits for the Knights. Kylie Anderson hit a solo home run.
Hornets, Chargers lose
Angola was no-hit by area power Leo 16-0 in five innings Thursday while West Noble lost to visiting Fairfield 14-1.
In Angola, Mackenzie Arroyo and Anna Woods combined on the no-hitter for the Lions. The sophomore Arroyo went the first three innings to get the win, striking out six and walking one.
Ellana Rowe drew the walk for the Hornets (10-10).
In Ligonier, Sydney Stutsman and Kenlee Gall homered for the Falcons. The Chargers had five hits on their senior day.
Westview downs Hamilton
EMMA — The Warriors scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 22-1 win over the Marines Friday.
Sara Lapp was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in. Olivia Jasso, Hope Bortner and Ella Williams each had two hits. Bortner and Savana Strater each had three RBIs.
Williams pitched five innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Boys Prep Golf Warriors best Blazers
AUBURN — Westview defeated Eastside 170-204 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Silas Haarer medaled for the Warriors with a 40.
Westview also had a 41 from Carl Miller, a 44 from Nathan Miller and a 45 from Wade Springer.
Cougars defeated by Blackhawk Christian
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble lost to Blackhawk Christian 192-215 at Cherry Hill on Friday.
Jeremiah Imhof led the Cougars and was the individual medalist with a 45. Blake Weeks had a 52, Owen Norris carded a 54 and Marcos Urcola finished at 64.
College Track & Field Trine’s Livingston jumps in last chance meet
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Trine sophomore Haley Livingston long jumped in the Augustana Midwest Twilight Thursday. and leaped 18 feet, 1 inch.
That did not best Livingston’s previous best mark this season.
Trine trio qualifies for Outdoor National Championships
INDIANAPOLIS — The official qualifiers were announced for the 2022 NCAA DIII Outdoor National Championships on Friday. The Trine track and field teams have three individuals who will compete in Geneva, Ohio on May 26-28.
Evie Miller has qualified for two events, including the 3000-meter steeplechase and the 5000 run. She has the top seed time in the steeplechase at 10:06.25, more than 15 seconds ahead of second place.
Valerie Obear qualified for both the hammer throw and discus. In the hammer throw, she has the second-best seed mark at 59.5 meters.
On the men’s side, Trine’s Jake Gladieux qualified for two events. He qualified for the 110 and 400 hurdles. Gladieux has the fourth fastest seed time for the 400 hurdles at 52.37 and the sixth fastest time in the 110 hurdles at 14.26.
Colleges
Wilson earns academic all-district honors
ANGOLA — Trine University women’s hockey senior Brandi Wilson was picked to a 2021-22 At-Large NCAA Division III Academic All-District 7 Team recently by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Wilson graduated from Trine with a degree in communications. The Fenton, Michigan, resident had a 3.94 cumulative grade point average.
Wilson was the lone academic all-district honoree in District 7 to play women’s hockey. District 7 covers institutions from Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.
Middle School Golf Westview wins Jr. NECC Tournament
METZ — Westview won the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday, shooting 172 at Hidden Valley.
Fairfield was second with 177, followed by Angola (181), Lakeland (190), Fremont (194), Eastside (201), Central Noble and Churubusco with 208, Prairie Heights (215), Garrett (219) and West Noble (232).
The Warriors were led by individual tournament champion Luke Haarer with a 2-under par 33. Brett Springer tied for fourth place with 40.
Westview also had 49 from Liam Brill, 50 from Caedmon Gates and 57 from Markus Garrett.
Angola’s Reed Lantz was second individually. Panther Braeden Morr was third with a 39.
Issac Nodine led the Cougars with a 45, placing 11th. Hunter Halsey had 49, Keaton Weber shot a season-best 50 and Harrison Spencer had 64 for CN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.