INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Water staff members received awards at the Association of State Floodplain Managers Conference awards program recently.
David Knipe, division director, received the Jerry Louthain Award for Distinguished Service to Floodplain Managers. Established in 1995, the award is the highest honor the group gives to recognize individuals who, through their long-term efforts, have clearly supported and advanced the work of the Association of State Floodplain Managers.
The Association of State Floodplain Managers mentioned Knipe’s decades-long tenure on the Mapping and Engineering Standards Committee as co-chair and his support for the Natural Floodplain Function Alliance as highlights of his service to the association.
Doug Wagner, senior planner in the Floodplain Management Section, won the John Ivey Award for Superior Efforts in Certification. This award was established by the Association of State Floodplain Managers Board of Directors in 2001 to recognize exceptional efforts to promote the professional certification of floodplain managers.
Wagner’s series of online education webinars for those involved in floodplain management resulted in more than three times as many people attending the sessions than usual.
To learn more about DNR’s Division of Water, see dnr.IN.gov/water.
